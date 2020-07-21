‘It’s more than worth the punt’ – Sunderland eyeing 18-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World, Sunderland are among a number of EFL sides keen on a move for Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre.

The 33-year-old forward has been in superb form for the A-League side, with him scoring an impressive 18 goals to aid the club’s push for the title.

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson will know the former Reading striker well as they both enjoyed stints at Bolton Wanderers together.

So, would Sunderland be a good fit for Le Fondre? Would he be a wise addition for the League One side?

The team here at Football League World take a look…..

Alfie Burns

Le Fondre has an excellent reputation within the EFL and there’s a lot to like about his style of play.

There’s a pressure on Sunderland in the coming campaign and they need to get their summer right. I’m sure there will be concerns about chasing 33-year-old Le Fondre, but there’s also a great deal to be positive about.

We’ve seen him excel in the EFL earlier in his career and we know he’s got an eye for a goal, which is something that he’s underlined during his time in Australia. His record with Sydney is unbelievable and he’s clearly not forgotten where the back of the net is.

In my opinion, he’s a short-term option, but that is what Sunderland need to end this League One nightmare.

It’s more than worth the punt this summer and if Sunderland get Le Fondre amongst the goals, he could play a big role in helping the Black Cats climb back up the divisions.

George Harbey

This looks like it would be an excellent signing for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are in need of an proven, prolific goalscorer who can fire in the goals up top, as Charlie Wyke has flattered to deceive over the past couple of seasons, as has Will Grigg.

Le Fondre has excelled at the highest level in England and used to be fantastic in the Championship, too, and I think it would be a coup if Phil Parkinson were to lure him to the Stadium of Light this summer.

His goalscoring record, albeit in the Australian league, is absolutely outstanding and I think he still has an awful lot to offer in England.

He would fit into Parkinson’s system and has thrived under him before, and he could be the man to cure Sunderland’s goalscoring woes and help them achieve success next term.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart addition.

Le Fondre is a player that has shown that he can score goals consistently wherever he goes, and has caught the eye with some impressive showings whilst with Sydney FC this season.

He’s previously worked with Phil Parkinson whilst they were both with Bolton Wanderers, so the Sunderland boss will know what Le Fondre can bring to the team if they signed him.

He’d certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Will Grigg, and I think he’s exactly the type of player that the Black Cats should be targeting ahead of next year’s campaign.

Promotion next season is a must for Sunderland, as they’ve been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long now.

If Le Fondre can adjust to his new surroundings well then this could prove to be one of the signings of the season in League One.