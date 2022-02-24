“It’s maybe a season too early” – Wolves monitoring Blackpool player ahead of potential transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolverhampton Wanderers are watching Blackpool winger Josh Bowler ahead of a potential summer transfer switch, according to TEAMtalk.

Along with top flight rivals Leicester City, Bruno Lage’s side are tracking the 22-year-old, who has been in sparkling form for the Tangerines this season and has scored five Championship goals.

Bowler was the subject of a transfer tussle between Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window, but bids were ultimately rejected by the Seasiders.

Premier League interest though may complicate things this summer for the Lancashire side and Bowler – but would he be a good signing for Wolves and is he good enough for the top flight? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Toby Wilding

This feels like it could be a big step for Bowler at this moment in time.

There is no doubt that the winger has been outstanding for Blackpool this season, and it is no surprise he is attracting the sort of attention that now is.

However, when you consider the fact that Bowler has still only scored five goals and three assists in 33 league games for Blackpool this season, meaning you do question whether he can produce the sort of end product Wolves will be looking for as they aim to compete at the top end of the Premier League, and potentially in Europe.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that there may be more established and experienced top-flight options for Wolves to target, as they look to push on from what has been an excellent campaign so far for Bruno Lage’s side.

Alfie Burns

It would be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

Bowler has impressed for Blackpool in the Championship this season, with five goals and three assists a decent return from the 22-year-old.

Putting that into a better side might help develop Bowler that little bit further.

However, right now, it feels like it’s maybe a season too early for Bowler to be making the move to the Premier League.

If he was going to take the step up, a club like Wolves would be ideal for him, but it’s a touch soon in my eyes.

Another year, replicating and bettering what he’s doing in the Championship right now, then he might be set.

George Dagless

I think so, to both questions.

Bowler is a player I believe is ready for the Premier League.

He has been consistently very good for Blackpool this year and has shades of the likes of Jarrod Bowen about him – though perhaps not quite at that level that Bowen was at in his final few months at Hull.

Even so, he looks more than capable of forging a career for himself in the Premier League and I think Wolves would be well placed to get the very best out of him, as they have done with similar aged players in the recent past.