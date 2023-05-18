Following defeat in the play-offs to Luton Town, Sunderland are reportedly weighing up whether to sack manager Tony Mowbray this summer and have identified three potential replacements.

That's according to talkSPORT who believe that Salzburg's Matthias Jaissle, alongside Gerhard Struber and Francesco Farioli are among those on the short-list to replace him.

The 59-year-old has another year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, but the hierarchy are "ready to take Sunderland in another direction this summer" and have been "scouring the European market for a potential successor to Mowbray".

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light in August to take over from Alex Neil who departed for Stoke City at the very start of the Championship season, and despite the side crashing out of the play-offs, he has done an outstanding job.

Sunderland were only promoted from League One lasts season via the play-offs, but Mowbray lead the club to their second consecutive season in the top six in their first season back in the second tier, setting up a semi-final tie against Luton Town.

It wasn't to be for them this time, but the club are now considering his future with the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

FLW exclusively revealed yesterday that the Sunderland manager is also under consideration for recently relegated Southampton as speculation gathers pace around his long-term future in the North East.

Mowbray admitted himself that he doesn't know what the future holds for him now, speaking to Chronicle Live he said: "I've enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds. Let's wait and see.

"Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes, but let's wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings. I don't know what will happen next."

What has Carlton Palmer said about Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray's future?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Sunderland are making a huge error with weighing up Mowbray's future at the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It's madness that we're talking about Tony Mowbray's future at Sunderland, given the fantastic job he has done since taking over from Alex Neil early in the season.

"But there's never ever smoke without fire and the club have been linked with several managers to replace Tony."

Palmer feels as though it would be a major loss to Sunderland but that Mowbray would not be out of work for long, amid reported interest from Southampton, he added: "It would be Sunderland's loss in my opinion. Tony's services will be snapped up quickly. Southampton are just one of the club's reportedly interested in him should Sunderland part company with him."

Would Tony Mowbray be a good appointment for Southampton?

Mowbray would be a very steady pair of hands for a club who have lacked stability in recent years.

Southampton have not played at Championship level for 11 years, and Mowbray is an expert in second tier terms. The job he has done at Sunderland has been excellent, as was the way he helped to rebuild Blackburn.

He has also shown his willingness to use and develop young talent, of which there is plenty at St. Mary's. The Saints could do far worse than appoint Mowbray, and their gain would be Sunderland's loss.