“It’s looking like we’ve dodged a bit of a bullet” – Hull City fan pundit issues verdict on collapsed deal for 33-year-old

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit believes the deal to sign Anthony Nwakaeme collapsing may have been a blessing in disguise for the club.

The Tigers were linked with a move for the 33-year old following a break-down in talks over a possible contract.

Nwakaeme is currently a free agent having departed Trabzonspor at the end of last season.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have also been linked with a move for the veteran forward.

But this Hull supporter was initially hopeful that he could arrive at the MKM Stadium this summer.

However, after reports emerged detailing his wage demands, the fan pundit quickly changed his mind and now believes that the Championship club have made the correct decision to walk away from negotiations.

“I think initially it was quite an exciting possible signing,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“The guy’s scored 14 goals from wing. Yes, he’s pretty old but if we could get him on a short-term contract just to have an immediate impact and help us fire our way up the league it could be a good move.

“In hindsight, it’s looking like we’ve dodged a bit of a bullet because according to some rumours on Twitter he had some pretty outlandish contractual demands.

“As in, very high wages, something like using Ilicali’s personal cars and stuff like that.

“Seems pretty odd, trying to make himself a lot bigger than the club so thankfully it looks like that deal is not happening and we can move on from that.”

Hull have lost a key player this summer in Keane-Lewis Potter, which Nwakaeme could have arrived as a potential replacement.

But with the Nigerian and the club unable to come to an agreement over wages, it is unlikely that he will arrive this summer.

Shota Arvaldaze’s side kick-off their latest campaign this weekend when they face Bristol City on July 30.

The Georgian will be hoping the team can improve on their 19th place finish last season.

The Verdict

Given the wage demands of Nwakaeme, it is perfectly reasonable for Hull to have walked away.

While he could have been a good short-term option to improve the team’s attacking options, there are other alternatives on the market that can be pursued.

There are also still five or so weeks remaining in the window to do business, and perhaps getting some games under the team’s belt may be a better way to judge which positions need to be strengthened.

The Robins will be a tough test this Saturday, with both clubs aiming for a big improvement over the last 12 months.