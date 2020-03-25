‘It’s like playing with 10 men when he plays’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Joao Carvalho question

Joao Carvalho’s future at Nottingham Forest is likely to come into question this summer, with the Portuguese midfielder enduring a mixed spell at the City Ground to date.

Expectations were high when Forest broke their club-record fee to sign Carvalho last summer, with the creative midfielder signing from Benfica for £13.2m.

Carvalho scored four goals and chipped in with eight assists last term – a decent return, considering that he was only just getting to grips with the Championship under Aitor Karanka, and was left out by Martin O’Neill for the large part of his tenure.

This season, though, a pre-season injury has really set Carvalho back, and he has been unable to break into Sabri Lamouchi’s side on numerous occasions.

The 23-year-old has scored twice and chipped in with only one assist this term, making only nine starting appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carvalho clearly has real quality in his locker, but with Olympiacos and Trabzonspor recently being linked with the player, would Forest fans sell him for a big fee if they had the opportunity to do this summer?

Here, we take a look at followers of the Nottingham Forest News Facebook page had to say…

Martin Maher: Well I think he should have settled by now he needs to be able to mix it a little like Silva I’d personally sell and have a good replacement lined up first. I did think carvaliho would have scored more goals to he’s like any player needs the confidence but forest ain’t got time to wrap players in cotton wool

Stuart Riley: Sell. Not consistent. Few glimpses but a lot of money and wages to be sitting in the bench. I’m sure he will be world class one day but not in a game where people are scrapping for the ball.

Rufus Lignum: Our worst performances this season have been when he started, Wednesday lost 4 0 and Millwall lost 3 0. It’s like playing with 10 men when he plays

Simon Lomax: Will be a better player in the prem

Mark White: Play him in the number 10 role he’s quality

Rufus Lignum: Sell sell sell

John Musgrove: Taxi for Carvalho.

George Olly: Get rid if not no n first team plan’s simple

