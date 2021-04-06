‘It’s like having a cheat code’, ‘Best in the league’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key moment in draw with Peterborough United

Sunderland’s hopes of securing promotion to the Championship may have been boosted by one special moment on Easter Monday.

The clash with Peterborough United was as close to a typical six-pointer as you’re likely to get as the Black Cats faced Darren Ferguson’s side in a classic head-to-head to secure automatic promotion.

While Lee Johnson’s side have games in hand they went into the game sitting in third spot and knowing that getting a positive result against the Posh was a must.

Sunderland were dealt a big blow when Siriki Dembele gave Peterborough the lead – a goal that could have put daylight between the Wearsiders and the automatic promotion spots with just eight games to go.

But big games call for big players to step up to the plate, and Aiden McGeady certainly did that.

The 35-year-old stepped up for a free-kick just outside the area with 10 minutes remaining in the game, and with a little bit of help from the blustery conditions, he curled his effort over the wall and into the back of the net.

That goal was enough to secure a point for Sunderland and ensured that they remain in the driving seat when it comes to securing automatic promotion.

McGeady’s goal was met with delight from the club’s supporters who were watching on at home, and here’s what a selection of fans had to say on social media.

I love the bloke so much — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) April 5, 2021

McGEADY! He will go down as a Sunderland legend — Scratch Baxter (@Lorrain93981557) April 5, 2021

It's like having a cheat code in league 1 🤣 — Craig (@CraigCKN) April 5, 2021

That could be the goal that wins promotion that. — David Glen (@DavidGl13279946) April 5, 2021

LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) April 5, 2021

BEST IN THE LEAGUE!!! — Matthew Bland (@blandy_09) April 5, 2021

