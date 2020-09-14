‘It’s just a matter of time’ – Many Preston North End fans react to club’s firm transfer message

Amid recent transfer speculation, Preston North End have issued a statement confirming that the club haven’t accepted any bids for any of their players.

It has been a busy week for Preston, who were defeated by Swansea City on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend.

There has been plenty of speculation linking some of North End’s key players with moves away from Deepdale, with Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies said to be attracting interest.

Quiz: 6 of these Preston North End facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 To the nearest thousand, 23,000 is Deepdale's capacity True False

Johnson – the scorer of 12 goals in 33 games last term – is said to be attracting interest from Rangers, but is available for selection against Derby County tomorrow after being left out of the squad against Swansea.

The Mirror’s David Anderson recently claimed that Rangers have made a £2million bid for Johnson, however this was quickly played down by the Lancashire Evening Post.

The Sunday Mirror also reported that the club have rejected a £5million bid from AFC Bournemouth for Davies – this was once again played down by the LEP.

In a response to transfer speculation, Preston have now issued a statement, in which they confirmed that they haven’t reach agreements with any club thus far.

They say: “Ordinarily we don’t comment on transfer speculation, however, the last few days have been frustrating as it would appear that a number of clubs are attempting to do their bidding through the press and social media.

“Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments have claimed that transfer fees have been agreed between us and at least one other club for named players.

“At the time of writing this statement no bids for any of our players have been agreed. Any approaches that have been made have been underwhelming in both quantum and payment timescales.

“We have always accepted that buying and selling players is a normal part of our business, but at the right price. Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments on social media are not only unhelpful, but frankly not true.”

Here, we take a look at North End fans’ reactions to the club statement…

So we are selling them but just not for their opening offer 😴 — Kaetz (@Kaetz95) September 14, 2020

If they're not signing what would you do? Keep them here, when they do 't want to be here, then see them go for nowt in summer? No thanks. They've renewed before, clearly aren't bothering this time so we'll have to take some cash and move on, surely? — Sam Wilkins (@wickedwilk) September 14, 2020

I don’t get why some people are ‘slating’ the players in question and questioning their attitude, I certainly don’t know what they’ve been like around training etc, and it’s clear not many on here do.

I’m frustrated too, but let’s not be negative for the sake of it! #pnefc — Tom P (@tomp_5) September 14, 2020

Need to get these 4 players sold. They clearly don’t want to be at the club and we can’t let them go for nothing. Time to sell and give ledson, harrop and storey a chance. — John Pimms (@JPPJC17) September 14, 2020

Try backing the manager. What player is going to want to sign a contract when you consistently refuse to deliver the 2/3 quality players to improve the team. Premier League ambitions 😂😂😂 — Matty (@mattyg295) September 14, 2020

Club update: Our player is up for sale. — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) September 14, 2020

In other words, ‘we want more for DJ and he’ll be gone as soon as Rangers meet the asking price’ 😂 — Ben (@BenMonday17) September 14, 2020

So it’s just a matter of time then before they’re off — Adam Elliott (@adamepne) September 14, 2020

Is it just me or has transfer speculation been around as long as transfers? What an odd thing to take issue with. — beggarsbanquet68 (@beggarsbanquet1) September 14, 2020

Loving these updates 👍🏻 well timed and to the point. — luke (@fortsandvodka) September 14, 2020

We all know the inevitable is going to happen at some point however it’s good to have some clarity from the higher ups for the time being — Kyle Fleming 👁️⃤🍍 (@kylefleminggg) September 14, 2020

On the contrary how can we expect to get incoming deals over the line if they too are underwelming 🤷‍♂️ #pnefc — Louis (@lthompy94) September 14, 2020

Still answers nothing , best players not signing on , still no quality signings. Hemmings out. — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) September 14, 2020