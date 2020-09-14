Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘It’s just a matter of time’ – Many Preston North End fans react to club’s firm transfer message

Published

10 mins ago

on

Amid recent transfer speculation, Preston North End have issued a statement confirming that the club haven’t accepted any bids for any of their players.

It has been a busy week for Preston, who were defeated by Swansea City on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend.

There has been plenty of speculation linking some of North End’s key players with moves away from Deepdale, with Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies said to be attracting interest.

Johnson – the scorer of 12 goals in 33 games last term – is said to be attracting interest from Rangers, but is available for selection against Derby County tomorrow after being left out of the squad against Swansea.

The Mirror’s David Anderson recently claimed that Rangers have made a £2million bid for Johnson, however this was quickly played down by the Lancashire Evening Post.

The Sunday Mirror also reported that the club have rejected a £5million bid from AFC Bournemouth for Davies – this was once again played down by the LEP.

In a response to transfer speculation, Preston have now issued a statement, in which they confirmed that they haven’t reach agreements with any club thus far.

They say: “Ordinarily we don’t comment on transfer speculation, however, the last few days have been frustrating as it would appear that a number of clubs are attempting to do their bidding through the press and social media.

“Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments have claimed that transfer fees have been agreed between us and at least one other club for named players.

“At the time of writing this statement no bids for any of our players have been agreed. Any approaches that have been made have been underwhelming in both quantum and payment timescales.

“We have always accepted that buying and selling players is a normal part of our business, but at the right price. Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments on social media are not only unhelpful, but frankly not true.”

Here, we take a look at North End fans’ reactions to the club statement…


