‘It’s inspiring’ – Ezgjan Alioski insight provided from within Leeds United camp

Jack Harrison has been talking up the efforts of Ezgjan Alioski, with the Leeds United’s versatile Macedonian clearly setting the standard in training.

Leeds have been patchy with their form since football has returned with four points from a possible nine, but Alioski has impressed in that run, stepping off the bench in all three.

Alioski scored in the 3-0 rout against Fulham, whilst he provided a key assist on Tuesday night as Leeds rallied for a point against Luton Town.

And, it isn’t just the Leeds fans that are impressed by the 28-year-old, with Harrison very complimentary about his teammate, who has been setting the standard in training going by this insight.

“He’s obviously worked hard over the quarantine; he’s in brilliant shape,” Harrison said, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I was looking at his GPS stats the other day and it’s inspiring the amount of work that he does.

“It pushes other team-mates as well to do better so I know if he’s running and putting great stats up that I have to do that as well. It runs throughout the team. He’s a great addition to the squad.”

Alioski is now pushing for a recall to the starting XI as Leeds head to Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the Championship.

Injury doubts, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas, offer a chance of a reshuffle in the defensive unit, which could see Alioski return at left-back.

The Verdict

This is a great little insight into just how hard Alioski works to meet the demands of Marcelo Bielsa.

We see plenty of the Macedonian messing around on social media on matchday, but he’s clearly a very focused individual, who works hard to keep himself in shape.

That extra work is paying off at the minute and he will be looking to continue a good run this weekend when Leeds head to Blackburn.

For myself, and many others, he deserves a start.

Thoughts? Let us know!