‘It’s inevitable that he’ll be tempted’ – Sheffield United player’s stance revealed amid Arsenal links: The verdict

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge would reportedly be open to a move to Arsenal this summer if the opportunity arose, according to football.london.

Berge only signed for the club in 2020, but has seemingly made a good impression on other teams heading towards the 2021/22 campaign.

The Norwegian international made 32 appearances for the Blades last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Napoli have all been credited with interest in striking a deal to sign Berge, but it appears as though this recent report from football.london hints that a move to the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal is the most tempting proposition at this moment in time.

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table last term, and are vidently keen to bolster their midfield options heading into the new season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of this recent update on Berge’s future, and how big of a blow it would be for Sheffield United if they were to lose him this summer.

Phil Spencer:

While it’s clearly a blow to lose someone like Sander Berge, I think that Sheffield United will be prepared for such an eventuality.

The midfielder certainly showed glimpses of promise last term and with a release clause in his contract it always appeared likely that he could be set to move on if relegation was confirmed.

A move to Arsenal would be a dream switch for Berge and so it’s inevitable that he’ll be tempted by such a move. For Sheffield United they’ll have one focus and that’s to recoup as big a fee as possible for the player.

If they can do that then they’ll avoid the prospect of having an unhappy player on their books, while also having significant sums to reinvest in the squad to ensure that they kick on and secure promotion.

Jordan Rushworth:

Losing Berge is going to be a blow for sure for Sheffield United this summer, if they were able to keep hold of a player of his natural ability then their chances of earning promotion under Slavisa Jokanovic would be enhanced. Therefore, you would expect the Blades to maintain a firm stance over him and make sure they maximise his value if he is to be sold.

Having said that, Sheffield United must surely have been bracing themselves for his potential exit since their relegation from the Premier League. That means that there should already be some plans in place in terms of who they could potentially sign to replace him in the middle of the park.

That should help to soften the blow for the Blades and mean that losing Berge is not something that will derail their hopes of mounting a promotion push next season in the Championship.

The Blades might even benefit from his potential sale to Arsenal if that means they raise funds to strengthen areas of the squad that need addressing. It would present Jokanovic with a decent budget to go and bring in the players he wants to improve his squad.

Ned Holmes:

It’s certainly a blow because if Berge’s got his head set on a move to Arsenal, then standing in his way could create an issue.

There’s no doubt that he would be a key player next season if he stayed at the club but you’d question how effective he’ll be if he doesn’t want to be there.

If that’s the case then it would surely make sense to cash in now, rather than drag out a situation that could see Berge not playing for the Blades.

As long as they get a good fee and reinvest, selling the midfielder is not the end of the world.

In my eyes the worst thing they can do is create a situation that could have a negative impact on the dressing room.