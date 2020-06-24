‘It’s inevitable’ – Fulham midfielder attracting transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa according to Spanish outlet, La Razón,

The Cameroon international signed for the Cottagers back in 2018 whilst they were in the Premier League, and has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club.

But Anguissa has spent this year’s campaign on loan with Villarreal, and has seemingly caught the eye with some impressive showings for them to date.

The midfielder has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal, and has chipped in with one goal and one assists in his time with the club so far.

Fulham are currently challenging for promotion into the Premier League under the management of Scott Parker, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

But should Fulham consider cashing-in on Anguissa heading into the summer transfer window with Atletico Madrid interested in landing his signature?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I think it’s inevitable.

I don’t see Anguissa figuring in Scott Parker’s plans at Fulham next season, and can see him following Micheal-Seri out of the exit door at Craven Cottage this summer.

Anguissa only made 16 appearances for the Cottagers in the Premier League, and in truth, did not impress nor live up to the price-tag that the west London club fork out to sign him.

On the flip side, Anguissa has showcased his ability at Villareal this season and to garner interest from Atletico Madrid, he must be doing something right.

But, for me, Anguissa is just one of them players that needs to be at the right club to perform to his optimum ability, and Fulham is just not the right fit.

George Dagless:

I think they will be absolutely.

He’s had a great season for Villarreal out on loan this year and he’s shown why Fulham wanted to sign him in the first place.

Could he replicate that form back at Craven Cottage? I think there’s an acceptance that he’s going to be better off away from the club and, to be honest, looking at the sides getting linked, I think we’re going to see him move.

Some big clubs are interested, though, and I would not be surprised if Fulham managed to get a fair bit of the money back that they spent on him in the first place.

It’s a missed opportunity in many ways for them, but at least they can recoup things financially.

George Harbey:

They should be really tempted.

Anguissa was one of many high-profile signings Fulham made last summer, but he was hugely underwhelming along with the likes of Jean Michael Seri as well as others.

If they can get any sort of money for his services this summer, then they definitely should as they may have felt like they lost that opportunity in the summer.

If they remain in the Championship, then selling him for a fee and getting him off the wage bill could be beneficial for Scott Parker, as he looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of next season.