Jobe Bellingham joined Sunderland from Birmingham City during the summer transfer window, and the 18-year-old has already made himself a firm favourite among the Stadium of Light faithful for his performances on the pitch.

Bellingham started 19 of the Black Cats' opening 20 Championship fixtures, scoring three goals and making one assist, which has established him as one of the second tier's finest young talents and a player who many feel can only get better.

Of course, Bellingham carries a lot of weight on his shoulders, as he is the younger brother of Jude, who has been Real Madrid's best player so far this season with an incredible return of 12 goals in 14 La Liga appearances.

Like Jobe, Jude started his career at boyhood club Birmingham City before making a big move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and he established himself as one of the best players in Europe.

Jobe still has a long way to go before achieving that sort of status, but for now he is letting the football do the talking, and is a high quality Championship player, regardless of who his brother is, and he is thriving at the Black Cats.

The Mackems will hope that Bellingham can keep up his high level of performances, and help guide them into the play-offs come the end of the season.

Bellingham loves the Black Cats' club anthem

The Black Cats' club anthem is Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley, a song which Bellingham clearly enjoys hearing at the Stadium of Light during his tenure in the north-east, and the ace's recent comments about the song will make him even more of a fan favourite.

In an interview posted by Sky Sports Football on X, the 18-year-old said: "It's unreal when the fans sing it so loud.

"It's incredible really the support that we get and that song is so special to me I think."

The Mackems faithful already have a reputation as one of the finest fan-bases in the Championship, due to the noise they generate and the large numbers they boast both home and away, something other clubs can certainly be envious of.

Unsurprisingly, due to his relation to a certain Jude, and his clear talent, Bellingham has been on the radar of several clubs.

The midfield ace has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, with Football Insider reporting that Spurs have been keeping tabs on the starlet, but his recent admission that he finds the Black Cats' club anthem 'incredible' indicates that, for the time being at least, he is happy at the Stadium of Light and may not be prized away from the north-east just yet.

However, former Mackems boss Tony Mowbray, who was sacked on December 4th, was particularly good with young players such as Bellingham but it is yet to be seen whether the Black Cats' new appointment will be a manager with the same track record regarding youthful talent.

If Bellingham does not click with a new manager in the same way he really hit the ground running under Mowbray, then he may be more tempted by transfer interest in him but for now, he is clearly loving life at the Stadium of Light which will please Mackems fans.