“It’s impossible to see..” – Pundit issues frank claim about QPR star Ilias Chair

QPR have long relied on Ilias Chair for creativity and attacking contributions, however, he has struggled for form of late.

The 25-year-old, who has still managed five goals and seven assists this Championship season, has not delivered to the standards he has previously set in West London.

Chair has emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs before and was linked with a move to Aston Villa ahead of the most recent transfer window, as per a report from Football Insider.

Sharing his thoughts on Chair and whether or not he can see the 25-year-old attracting further Premier League interest, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, for me, he is too inconsistent at the moment.

“He’s a talented player but it’s always on his day.

“Could he play in the Premier League? Yes. His ability would allow him to play in the Premier League but if he’s not delivering, which he hasn’t done this season, then it’s impossible to see how a Premier League club will come in for him.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

“We’ll have to see how he gets on under Ainsworth.”

The verdict

There is no denying that Chair is one of the most talented players in the division and can carve open defences at will when he is full of confidence.

However, with confidence levels being low across the team, Chair has recently struggled and has made less of an impact than what is expected of him.

However, there are still two months of this campaign left and it would be no shock if the Moroccan international can rediscover form.

Premier League clubs will likely have eyes on Chair and his progression but whether or not this turns into genuine interest is a difficult one to fully assess until the rest of the season plays out.