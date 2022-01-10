‘It’s important that they move quickly’ – QPR keen to secure Wolves deal this month: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are keen on Wolves winger Ryan Giles after his recall from loan at Cardiff City, according to Alex Crook from talkSPORT.

The R’s are said to face competition from Huddersfield Town and Swansea City for the 21-year-old, who provided nine assists for the Bluebirds in the first half of the season.

But would he be a good signing for QPR? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Given what Giles gave Cardiff during his stint there, you’d have to say so.

The Wolves loanee proved to be such a creative outlet during his spell in South Wales, chipping in with a remarkable number of assists.

That’s something that QPR could find very useful during the second-half of the season, if they land Giles.

Someone like Lyndon Dykes would thrive on what Giles brings to the team and I think it would be safe to assume that his goals would rocket if the Wolves man arrived.

The issue for QPR is pitching themselves ahead of all the interested parties.

It isn’t going to be an easy thing to do.

George Dagless

I think it could be a really decent signing for Queens Park Rangers.

Giles has great quality on the ball and I certainly think there is room in the Hoops’ squad for a player of his attributes and talents.

His time at Cardiff showed real promising flashes and he just needs to be somewhere where he is going to be able to produce that on a more consistent basis.

Certainly, Mark Warburton is the sort of manager you want looking after young players with his coaching methods and I think Giles could potentially flourish if he headed to that corner of west London.

Time will tell if QPR get him, though, as I’d not be shocked to see a real glut of clubs taking a look at him.

Chris Thorpe

I like Giles a lot, we saw glimpses of what he is capable of during his previous loan spells with Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

He now needs a fresh start and it would be ideal if he could move to a side who are at the right end of the table.

QPR certainly fall into that category and they play the type of formation that would greatly suit Giles.

I could see him slotting in as a left wing-back as he has done in the past and he could potentially make a similar impact to that of Ryan Manning in that position.

The R’s are sure to not be the only side interested in him, so it’s important that they move quickly to get a deal done.