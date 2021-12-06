‘It’s important’ – David McGoldrick speaks out on key factor for Sheffield United promotion

Sheffield United are in the middle of a three-game winning streak in the Championship right now and with the Blades creeping steadily up the table, David McGoldrick has told The Star how this time of the year is important for any team wanting to win promotion to the Premier League.

The club have disposed of manager Slavisa Jokanovic already this season and replaced him with a familiar face in Paul Heckingbottom. So far, the change has proven to be inspired, with Sheffield United picking up points and climbing up the division.

They’re still five points off the play-off places but it is a gap that can certainly be closed as the season draws on, especially if the team can continue to pick up wins on a regular basis.

Now, David McGoldrick has reaffirmed the importance of the Christmas period to not just his team but any side in the Championship, claiming that it is ‘important’ to do well in the festive period if you want to try and kick on achieve either a promotion or a play-off place in the league come the end of the campaign.

McGoldrick has experience of being in promotion-winning sides too, so he certainly knows what he is talking about. He achieved it with the Blades previously and has also been a part of Ipswich and Nottingham Forest teams that have battled in and around the play-off places too.

This year, he has featured regularly again and has already managed six goal contributions for his side in just 8.2 lots of 90 minutes. It’s an impressive record – and he’ll want to keep it up both now and for the rest of the campaign if his side want to have any hope of promotion.

Speaking to The Star about the importance of the time of year though, the striker said: “We got two wins before this and came here wanting to make it three, because we want to pick up a little bit of form. We know around December and January it’s important to put runs together if you’re going to do anything in the season. So we take it.”

Sheffield United have certainly managed to follow this trend so far, with three wins on the spin. If they can continue it throughout December and into the New Year, then it could certainly stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

David McGoldrick has plenty of experience in how to win promotion, so any advice he will give you about what you need to do to achieve it should be taken on board. If the Christmas period is important, then they are certainly doing what they can to get results during this critical time, winning again at the weekend.

McGoldrick himself is doing his part in terms of contributions. If the side can carry on the way they are, then there is certainly no reason why they can’t find themselves at least amongst the top six come the end of the season.