‘It’s horrible’ – Stephen Warnock reacts to element of Derby County’s game vs Birmingham

Stephen Warnock labelled Derby County’s defending as “horrible” in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend.

Derby fell to their fifth successive league defeat on Saturday afternoon, putting a dent in their hopes of Championship survival.

The Rams did take the lead through Colin Kazim-Richards, with the striker tapping home Lee Buchanan’s low cross from close-range on 36 minutes.

But Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled the scores on 62 minutes, latching onto a flick-on and heading past Kelle Roos from four yards.

The striker then completed the turnaround for Blues, being left unmarked at the back post from Ivan Sanchez’s cross to head home.

Jutkiewicz has now scored five goals in his last eight games and is undoubtedly one of the biggest aerial threats at this level.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Warnock criticised his former club’s defending, saying: “It’s basic defending, it’s horrible. Lack of communication. Jutkiewicz this is what he prays on.”

“And then how can you leave him free at the far post, he’s arguably one of the best headers of the ball in the Championship.”

Derby have now won only one of their last 13 games, and still sit four points clear of the drop with Rotherham having two games in hand.

The Verdict

Derby look so mentally fragile whenever they concede, that’s the long and short of it.

They make so many simple, basic defensive errors, and Jutkiewicz netted the easiest brace he’ll score in a long time at the weekend.

You cannot leave a player of his physical prowess with any space inside the area, as he is probably the best in the air at this level.

It’s that lack of inexperience and fragility which is costing Derby and could cost them their Championship status come the end of the season.