‘It’s his world and we’re just living in it’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to key figure’s start at the club

Bristol City manager Dean Holden continued his excellent start at the club as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Sunday.

The victory meant that the Robins moved to the top of the table as they look to try and challenge for a place in the Premier League.

The win at Ashton Gate saw them once again earn a clean sheet, just like in their last Championship fixture – a 2-0 win against Stoke City last weekend.

Holden has been excellent since taking charge full time and he’s been able to show City fans a glimpse of what could be to come as they look to improve on what was a poor ending to the last campaign.

City will be hoping they can continue their winning start to the season when they take on an out of form Nottingham Forest side next week.

Here’s how Robins supporters have reacted after their head coach secured yet another win…

Can you get 100% in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Can you name this ex-City midfielder? Chris Iwelumo Evander Sno Marlon Jackson Kalifa Cisse

What a brilliant start and with players to come back we are looking strong. Well done to Dean Holden and PS/KD for putting smiles on our faces. Long way to go so not getting carried away but we can all enjoy this start and a few ciders to finish off a great weekend — Mark Eade (@eadebcfc1) September 27, 2020

Dean Holden drinks in The Lions on Saturdays and tops the league on Sundays. It's his world and we're just living in it. — Jon (@BristolFingers) September 27, 2020

Where’s the Dean Holden haters ?? — Mason Brown (@MasonBrown23) September 27, 2020

Pep Guardiola dreams about Dean Holden. — Dom Boardman (@DomBoard) September 27, 2020

Dean Holden is head coach, Andreas Weimann is a box-to-box midfielder and #BristolCity are top of the league. 2020, you’ve done it again. — Brendon Mitchell (@thetalkofsport) September 27, 2020

Results have undoubtedly been fantastic but more important are the performances. Dean Holden have us playing with confidence, swagger, nous & lots of quality. So refreshing to see us play passing, progressive football & even at 1-0 having CBs carry the ball out & go for a second. — Ben Williams-Butt (@benwilliamsbutt) September 27, 2020

dean holden is gonna take us to the prem ain’t he — rhys (@rhysclxrke_) September 27, 2020