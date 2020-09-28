Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘It’s his world and we’re just living in it’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to key figure’s start at the club

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City manager Dean Holden continued his excellent start at the club as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Sunday.

The victory meant that the Robins moved to the top of the table as they look to try and challenge for a place in the Premier League.

The win at Ashton Gate saw them once again earn a clean sheet, just like in their last Championship fixture – a 2-0 win against Stoke City last weekend.

Holden has been excellent since taking charge full time and he’s been able to show City fans a glimpse of what could be to come as they look to improve on what was a poor ending to the last campaign.

City will be hoping they can continue their winning start to the season when they take on an out of form Nottingham Forest side next week.

Here’s how Robins supporters have reacted after their head coach secured yet another win…

