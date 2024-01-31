Highlights Jordan Henderson's return to Sunderland in the future would be a fairytale story for both Henderson and the club.

Henderson's move to Ajax is seen as a positive one for his career and could benefit the England national team as well.

Despite currently being in Saudi Arabia and having successful spells at Liverpool and Ajax, it is believed that Henderson wants to return to Sunderland before retiring.

Some say never go back to a former club in the world of football, but in some instances it can work out for the better.

And whilst Sunderland fans in the short-term are wanting Amad Diallo to return on loan from Man United, they would also happily welcome back a face who hasn't been seen at the Stadium of Light in home colours since 2011 in the form of Jordan Henderson.

The hometown lad, who joined the Black Cats at the age of eight, played just 79 times for the club before his move to Liverpool in the summer of 2011, but since then he has gone on to win everything there is to win in club football in England and Europe.

Henderson will return to play for Sunderland, says Bent

The question on all Sunderland fans' lips though is whether or not Henderson will return to his roots in the twilight of his career, and even though he's now 33 years of age, there may be a few years left at a very competitive level in the legs of the England international.

And the midfielder's former Black Cats team-mate Darren Bent is of the belief that at some point, Henderson will pull on the black and red stripes of Sunderland once more - especially as he and his family found it hard to settle in Saudi Arabia and at some point would surely love to move back home after being in the Netherlands.

"I know Jordan personally and it was really hard for his family to settle," Bent said via Lord Ping: Red or Black.

"The Euros may have played a slight role in him leaving Saudi but it was more his family.

"The fact that he's come back and gone to Ajax, playing in a technical league, is a fantastic move for him and he's come back to a top club.

"Henderson will have had a conversation with Gareth Southgate and Gareth will really like his move to Ajax. Him playing in the Dutch league will only help England.

"Jordan is strong-minded and he wouldn't have let the booing at Wembley affect him, though it may have hurt him. We all want England to do well so we need to get behind them and booing him at times doesn't help the situation.

"He's come back, the Saudi situation should be put to bed, he's back in Europe and playing for a top club so he can hopefully kick on and play a big part for England in the Euros.

"I expect that Henderson will go back to Sunderland before he retires, perhaps after his time with Ajax.

Jordan Henderson's Sunderland Career Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2008-09 2 0 0 2009-10 37 2 6 2010-11 39 3 4 Stats Provided By Transfermarkt

"It's his club, where he came through and where his family are based. That's a club that's in his heart.

"He keeps himself in great shape and I think he'd like a return to Sunderland before he hangs up his boots. He's had a fantastic career and I'm sure he's not done just yet.

"I always knew that he'd have a great career in football because of his work ethic. The fact that he's gone on to captain one of the biggest clubs in the world and win absolutely everything with them is a huge credit to him.

"He had tough times to replace Steven Gerrard when he went to Liverpool, but he has stayed mentally strong and worked hard to be a key member of that squad."

Henderson returning to Sunderland would be a fairytale story

Even though he will be 34 years of age this summer, Henderson has kept himself in fairly good nick throughout his professional career, so there should be no worries about him playing a part for Ajax for the next two-and-a-half years - if he sees his contract out.

That will take Henderson to the age of 36, and who knows how his legs will feel at that stage of his career, but even if he stayed in Amsterdam just until the end of the 2024-25 season instead, he could still be fresh enough to play a part in the Championship or the Premier League if that's where Sunderland are at the time.

Winning that promotion puts the Wearsiders in a better position to land Henderson in general, but when he's made his money with Ajax, he will surely happily reduce his earnings to have one last crack at being a Sunderland player in the twilight of his career.

It would have of course been ideal if Henderson was in that Sunderland midfield right now as they lack experience in that area, but when he reaches the age of 36 it could happen.