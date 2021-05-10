‘It’s hard to tell really’ – Derby County plotting loan swoop for Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County look set to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan again for the 2021/22 campaign according to Derbyshire Live.

Mengi joined the Rams back in January, and has gone on to make nine appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side, as they survived on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Mengi is highly unlikely to be able to force his way into the Manchester United first-team next season, and it seems as though the Red Devils are eager to find him regular minutes heading into next year’s campaign.

The 19-year-old didn’t feature for Derby in their dramatic survival bid on the final day of the season, but he’ll be eager to make a good impression next term, after some strong performances for Rooney’s men in the Championship already.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of this recent update on Mengi’s future, and whether he’d be a good addition to the Derby team next season or not.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a fantastic move for Derby County.

Teden Mengi has endured a bit of a frustrating campaign with the Rams this term with fitness issues but there’s no doubt that there’s a player there.

The Rams need to put plans in place for next term to ensure that they are not battling to avoid relegation, and signing talented young players from Manchester United is bound to help them.

Rooney knows Mengi well after the last few months and so if he’s looking to bring him back in it’s clear that it’s on the basis that he’s confident of his ability to contribute next term.

If Derby can get a full, consistent season out of the player then it could turn out to be one of the best deals of the summer.

George Harbey:

It’s hard to tell really.

Mengi has been unable to make a real impression at Derby this season, making only seven starts in the Championship having had problems with injury.

He’s looked comfortable on the ball whenever he has played and copes with the physical side of the game well for a 19-year-old.

But it’s hard to tell whether he can fully cope with the rigours and demands of the Championship until he plays more than 20 or so games.

He is a raw talent, though, and it would be good for Derby to have that exciting youth prospect at the club next season.

Did these players make more than 100 appearances for Derby County or not?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No

Chris Thorpe:

Let’s face it, he hardly played during the current season and still needs to go someway towards convincing people that he is good enough for Championship level.

He provides a good back up option for the Rams but I’m not entirely sure if he can nail down a starting spot under Rooney.

It’s clear that they have a lot of faith in his ability and I’m sure with a good pre-season under his belt and more regular game time, he will prove to be a good addition.

But as I said before, he needs to earn his starting spot and I think that’s easier said that done.