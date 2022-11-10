“It’s hard to see this one happening” – QPR set to field transfer interest in star man amid latest developments: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR stopper Seny Dieng has been attracting interest from the Premier League and overseas according to a report from Football Insider.

The Senegal international has been in positive form this season which has drawn interest from Bournemouth and Everton, with Monaco and Lille also monitoring the situation.

Dieng has made 20 appearances so far this season and has kept five clean sheets in the process becoming an important cog in Michael Beale’s system. He’s produced man-of-the-match displays on a number of occasions, with the Norwich game being one of the occasions where the stopper looked unstoppable.

He’s proved his worth to QPR this season and almost certainly would have increased his value due to his performances this campaign.

But with QPR in a good place to make a push for the playoffs, it might not make sense to sell a key player in January where it will be difficult to replace without paying a premium.

Dieng has been a consistent performer since arriving from AFC Fylde in 2016 and is under contract until 2024, meaning the R’s are in no rush to sell.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on QPR’s potential decision amid the interest in Dieng.

Brett Worthington

This move seems unlikely.

Given QPR’s current Championship position and the fact that Mick Beale will only be looking to improve his squad this January rather than lose key players like Seny Dieng, it appears highly unlikely that the QPR board will sanction any move for their number one goalkeeper.

Beale committed to QPR not long ago, despite the interest from Premier League sides, and it is expected that the Rs boss will have done this on some key assurances. The 27-year-old has been a key presence in between the sticks for QPR not just under Beale, but also under previous boss Mark Warburton, racking up a total of 94 appearances for the club to date.

Dieng still has two years remaining on his Rs contract, and with England’s number one playing at Everton week in and week out, it is highly unlikely the 27-year-old will want to play backup goalkeeper. Bournemouth, however, do need a goalkeeper, but the likelihood that QPR would let Dieng go in the middle of the Championship season seems very unlikely.

Ben Wignall

I really can’t see the Hoops letting go of Dieng when the mid-season transfer window opens. He’s bound to be of interest to top flight clubs due to his performances in the Championship, but right now QPR are in a strong position to finish in at least the top six this season, which would mean a potential shot at the Premier League. That means Mick Beale needs to keep hold of all his star players – Dieng included – unless a ridiculous offer came in, and we are talking in excess of £20 million for someone like Chris Willock. It’s doubtful that a Premier League club would want to pay what QPR would demand halfway through the season anyway, so I see this one as a bit of a non-starter. Chris Gallagher It’s hard to see this one happening in January. Of course, with his contract expiring in 2024, you could make the case that the R’s need to cash in before he loses value, which will happen unless a new deal is agreed. Nevertheless, Beale’s side are currently in the top six and they will feel that making the play-offs is a realistic possibility. Therefore, any sale involving key players, which includes Dieng, should be off the table in the New Year unless there is a truly ridiculous number put up, which is unlikely to happen. So, whilst there is a very real possibility that Dieng leaves in the summer, staying with QPR and trying to win promotion this season is the best option for all parties.