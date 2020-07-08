‘It’s hard to call’ – Charlton Athletic not ruling out winger move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will still look to shift Aiden McGeady out of the club this summer, whether that’s on loan or permanently, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Stadium of Light under Phil Parkinson, moving out to Charlton Athletic on loan back in January.

According to these reports on McGeady, Lee Bowyer would be keen to re-sign the player if Charlton survive in the Championship this season.

He’s made just six appearances on loan at The Valley, but should Charlton be pursuing a permanent deal?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m hugely convinced they should push for the signing of McGeady, if I’m honest.

He’s certainly looked more settled and like more of a threat since the Championship returned and would be a useful weapon but for me, there’s no need to really push for a deal for the 34-year-old.

McGeady’s production so far – no goals and no assists in six games – has hardly been hugely impressive, so I can’t say I’m convinced he’s someone they need to bend over backwards to sign.

I think there are other options out there that can provide a similar amount of production and could be more of a long-term option.

George Dagless

It’s hard to call.

If Lee Bowyer can get the best out of him then yes, it’s worth a go because he won’t command a big fee and he is still a very talented player, you cannot overlook that.

However, has he been massively impressive since arriving at The Valley? I think you’d have to say no.

Jonny Williams is a better player than him but Charlton have to manage his minutes, and that’s why we’ve probably seen McGeady a fair bit since the restart.

He’s not exactly won games on his own, though, and so I think the jury will remain out if they do keep him.

It’s probably worth a punt, just because Bowyer seems good at getting a tune out of players that perhaps need an arm around the shoulder, but I’d also not be surprised if it didn’t work out.

Jacob Potter

I’m surprised they’re keen on a permanent deal for the Irishman.

McGeady hasn’t nailed down a starting spot in Lee Bowyer’s squad on a regular basis, and has made just six appearances for the Addicks since he signed for them on loan in January.

I think there are better options out there, and there are definitely other players that are proven in the Championship that would cost a significantly lower amount in wages than McGeady’s.

Charlton need players that are hungry to play and prove themselves, and I’d rather see some of the club’s academy players given a run in the team instead.

If the Addicks are relegated into League One, then I’d be very surprised if they were still keen on signing McGeady permanently.