Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists he won’t get carried away with the highs and lows that come with battling for promotion from the Championship.

After a disappointing weekend, where the Blades lost to Luton Town at home, combined with Middlesbrough beating Swansea City, their lead over third-place was cut to just four points.

That really cranked up the pressure going into the midweek fixtures but Boro could only draw on Tuesday and Heckingbottom’s men picked up a valuable three points at Sunderland to build a six-point advantage over the Teesside outfit.

Therefore, all connected to the Blades have experienced a range of emotions over the past few days and Heckingbottom explained to Yorkshire Live that he tries to remain level-headed throughout, even though he acknowledged it’s tough.

“I can't get carried away with it. Am I glad they dropped points? Yeah of course, but I can't get carried away on that rollercoaster.

“I expect everyone to blank out the noise, but it's hard if you live in the city. It's really important. We beat Reading, we are going up, we lose to Luton, we are not. We can't let that affect us, don't let it affect you.”

Attention can now turn to the FA Cup for Sheffield United, as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane on Sunday as they look to book a place at Wembley for the semi-final.

The verdict

This was a massive win for Sheffield United because even though Heckingbottom will have remained calm, it’s fair to say the nerves were building among the fan base, which was understandable.

The Blades had been on a poor run so to show real character to come from behind at a tough venue like Sunderland was admirable and this could be a pivotal two days in the battle for automatic promotion along with Burnley.

However, clearly Heckingbottom won’t allow complacency to creep in because the past two games have shown just how quickly things can change. So, all focus will be on the FA Cup as they look to add another chapter to what could turn out to be a very memorable campaign for the Blades.

