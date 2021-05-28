‘It’s happening’, ‘Yes please’ – Many QPR fans excited by latest Charlie Austin update

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the release of striker Charlie Austin at the end of his contract, which has drawn an excited reaction from many QPR fans.

The 31-year-old was loaned out to the R’s in January, with his arrival a key factor in their impressive 2021 form and eventual ninth-place finish.

Austin’s latest spell at the Kiyan Prince foundation stadium saw him score eight times in 21 appearances, pushing his total goal tally for the west London club to 54 following a fruitful first few seasons there between 2013 and 2016.

West London Sport have reported that QPR are keen to agree a permanent deal with the striker, as they are for other 2020/21 loanee Stefan Johansen.

Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs have already made such a move, joining from Hull City and West Brom respectively earlier this month.

It seems things are beginning to fall into place for Austin to follow in his footsteps as Albion published their retained and released list yesterday and confirmed that the striker would be leaving the club at the end of his current deal.

That news has caused quite a stir among R’s supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement…

