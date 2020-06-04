‘It’s great to see’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to significant West Brom appointment

Kevin Phillips is thrilled to see James Morrison become the new assistant manager of West Bromwich Albion’s Under-23 side.

Morrison enjoyed an impressive 12-year stay at the Hawthorns, making 341 appearances and finding the net 39 times following his arrival from Middlesbrough in 2007.

The 49-time Scotland international departed West Brom upon the expiry of his contract last season, and announced his retirement from the game in October.

But after becoming a coach in Albion’s academy, the club have recently announced that Morrison has been appointed as the new assistant manager of the Baggies’ Under-23 side.

Speaking to West Brom News, Morrison’s former teammate Kevin Phillips has admitted that he’s thrilled to see Morrison accept a new coaching role at the Hawthorns.

He said: “He’s been there a long time and he knows the club inside out. The players will have respect for him because of what he’s done in the game.

“Knowing him quite well, he’s a bubbly, lively character.

“For me, it’s great to see that the club is looking after players who’ve been there a long time and giving them jobs within the football club. I’ve always felt that more clubs should do that,” Phillips continued.

“James has more experience and more passion for that team than the majority of everyone else at the club.”

Morrison will be in charge of overseeing new talent as they attempt to break into Slaven Bilic’s side, with the likes of Nathan Ferguson and Rayhaan Tulloch both breaking into the first-team this season.

The Baggies will be eager to get their season back underway as soon as possible, with the club sitting second in the Championship table, six points clear of the play-offs with nine matches left to play.

The Verdict

It’s always good to see a club legend stay in and around the club once they have retired, and Morrison is a legend in those parts.

He was a fantastic servant for the club and he will now be looking forward to seeing the new generation come through the ranks and potentially break into the first-team.

The club have plenty of youngsters coming through the ranks, and it promises to be a bright future for the Baggies.