‘It’s great news’ – Sky pundit reacts as Leeds and Championship sides get season boost

Talking to Sky Sports’ Football Show, and quoted via MOky T Leeds, pundit Jamie Redknapp has revealed how pleased he is with the season returning later this month.

The Championship campaign is set to return on June 20th, with the Premier League getting underway at virtually the same time, meaning the summer could be full of club football for the first-time in several decades.

Indeed, this time of the year normally sees things winding down but we’re set for competitive football and Leeds will be looking to seal their return to the Premier League.

And, with that in mind, Redknapp has said that it is great news that things are going to get played out on the pitch, as that was always the fairest way of going about things.

He said:

“Yeah, it’s great news. It will give everyone a lift and it’s what everyone wants.

“There were obviously reservations to start with over player safety. You wanted to make sure everything was in place so that players could return to a safe environment.

“It looks like they’ve guaranteed that now and players seem to be happy.

“We want to see a situation where you have relegation and promotion and the teams that have put in all the hard work finish the season in the fairest way.

“Hopefully, we can get the ending we want and teams that deserve to lift trophies do and the teams that get relegated deserve to be relegated.”

The Verdict

Football fans are rejoicing right now as the game edges closer and we’re now less than three weeks away from getting the game back in this country.

It won’t be the same but, for Leeds fans, if promotion can be sealed, the celebration and jubilation will still be very intense indeed.

Let’s see how things play out.