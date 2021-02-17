‘It’s got to be Paul Cook, surely?’ – Bristol City search for Dean Holden replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are searching for a new manager after sacking Dean Holden yesterday.

The Robins’ 2-0 defeat to Reading was his final game in charge but, in truth, Holden’s side have been struggling for some time – having lost six on the bounce and won just three times in their last 14 Championship games.

But who should City appoint as his permanent replacement?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

It’s got to be Paul Cook, surely?

You look at Bristol City right now and they look vulnerable and shot of confidence, and they need someone experienced who can come in and galvanise a dressing room.

Cook fits that bill to a tee. He’s won league titles with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic, so he knows how to build a winning mentality within a dressing room.

He deserves a lot of credit for the way he had his Wigan team playing towards the back end of last season, and they looked a cert to avoid relegation before entering administration.

Whilst he’s available, they surely have to go and get him.

Jacob Potter

Paul Cook should surely be top of their list.

The former Wigan boss performed well in difficult circumstances with the Latics, and I feel as though this could be the ideal job for him to step into.

There are likely to be a number of potential candidates, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the likes of Eddie Howe and Danny Cowley were also linked with the vacancy in the coming weeks, as they’ve both shown they can manage at this level.

But Cook should be the manager that Bristol City should pursue, as he deserves a shot at a team that has the potential to be challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship in future seasons.

It should be a no-brainer for the Robins to make him an offer in the near future.

Sam Rourke

Paul Cook for me.

The 53-year-old did a stellar job last time out at Wigan Athletic amid challenging circumstances with the Latics playing some attractive, attacking football despite being hit with a devastating points deduction.

He’s achieved promotion with Portsmouth in the past and for me he now deserves a great opportunity like this at Bristol City.

The Robins are completely bereft of confidence as it stands and need someone to come in and galvanise the dressing room, Cook has the qualities and attributes that make you think he can do that.