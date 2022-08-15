“It’s good for the club” – Millwall fan pundit reacts as contract saga involving 23-year-old comes to an end

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After weeks of negotiations and uncertainty, Millwall have finally been able to tie down right-back Danny McNamara to a new contract at The Den.

The Lions confirmed the news on Monday afternoon that the 23-year-old had an undisclosed length ‘long-term’ contract, bringing an end to a saga that has lasted throughout the summer.

Following a number of loan spells away from South Bermondsey, McNamara made his senior breakthrough into Gary Rowett’s plans in January 2021 and hasn’t looked back since, usurping Mahlon Romeo in the starting 11 and making the wing-back spot his own.

Having made 37 Championship appearances last season, McNamara was in the final year of his contract coming into the current campaign, and Millwall’s league rivals QPR tried to take advantage of that with low offers for his signature.

They were subsequently turned down though, but many thought the Hoops could still be lurking as Rowett left McNamara out of the starting 11 on the opening day of the campaign.

All has now been resolved though, and FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford has expressed his delight in a deal being done.

“Really good news on Danny Mac signing a new contract,” Tom said.

“It’s been going on for a while now, they’ve said a long-term contract so I’m assuming that’s probably three years-plus, which is good news, that will take him up to his mid-20’s, so still in his prime.

“So yeah, fantastic news, it’s good for the club moving in the right direction and hopefully in the coming years with all these youngsters we are getting in we can improve.”

The Verdict

Millwall will be relieved to finally get McNamara’s deal sorted following a period of real uncertainty.

When the Republic of Ireland youth international was left out against Stoke City, it could have been seen as the player himself wanting to move on from his boyhood club.

Evidently though that wasn’t the case, and it may have been something to do with the actual contract that it hadn’t been signed yet, but it is good that an agreement has been reached.

Millwall have shown some promising signs at The Den already this season, and adding a fully-focused McNamara to that should only benefit them.