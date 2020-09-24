‘It’s good for all parties’ – Nottingham Forest player exit possible as club plot move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One side Lincoln City are plotting a move to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson on loan, as per the Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

The 19-year-old is one of the club’s most talented emerging starlets and has been in and around the first-team at the start of this campaign, and for some of last term.

However, his first-team opportunities don’t seem plentiful at the moment and he could be sent out on loan to Michael Appleton’s Imps to help provide him with some first-team action.

So, with this in mind, should Forest let Brennan Johnson go amid Lincoln interest or keep hold of him?

The team here at FLW discuss…

Alfie Burns

Surely the Reds have a duty to find Johnson a platform to play senior football somewhere in the EFL.

Given the size of Forest’s squad, which looks a bit ridiculous at the moment, I can’t see Johnson getting into Sabri Lamouchi’s squad on a regular basis.

With that in mind, it is a move that Forest should be pushing for just as much as Lincoln.

Sincil Bank has proved to be a good place for players to progress in recent years, so Forest won’t be worried about sending him there if the decision is made.

It’s good for all parties, but it’s really what Johnson needs.

Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

Ned Holmes

It all depends on where Sabri Lamouchi sees Johnson in the pecking order and whether Carvalho is part of his plans.

Regular first-team football is what the 19-year-old needs and a spell in League One would surely provide him with that and likely allow him to flourish and build up some more confidence.

That said, if Lamouchi plans to use the attacking midfielder as a back-up or alternative to Luke Freeman this season then it’s worth keeping at Forest.

He won’t get the sort of game time he would with the Imps but he’ll still be a very useful player for the Frenchman to have and should learn a great deal.

However, if Lamouchi sees Carvalho as part of his plans and is hoping to use him as cover for Freeman then it makes sense for Brennan to go out on loan.

Jacob Potter

I think a loan move would suit him.

Johnson has impressed me when he’s been involved in the Nottingham Forest first-team, but his opportunities are likely to be limited this season.

Forest have got a number of players that need to be moved on before the summer transfer window closes, as Sabri Lamouchi won’t be able to keep them all content with their game time this term.

Johnson is a player that will have a big future ahead of him if his performances to date are anything to go by, but I think his short-term future is away from the City Ground.

A move to Lincoln City could be the ideal move for him as well, as it would give him a chance to get a full season of first-team football under his belt, which will certainly see him develop in senior football.

It should be a no-brainer for Forest to send him out on loan this season.

