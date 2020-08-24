‘It’s good for all parties’ – Huddersfield Town ‘close’ to striking Leeds United transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly “close” to completing a loan move for Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has found game time hard to come by under Marcelo Bielsa, making two appearances in cup competitions last season.

Bielsa has previously admitted his guilt after leaving Gotts out of the side on more than one occasion, but a loan move could be on the cards for the defender in 2020/21.

According to Nixon, Huddersfield are “close” to securing a loan deal with Leeds for Gotts, with Carlos Corberan looking to reunite with his former player.

Corberan is likely to want to loan in some of Leeds’ younger players after working closely with the group during his time at Elland Road as Leeds’ Under-23 manager.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium…

Alfie Burns

It’s good for all parties.

Gotts isn’t going to play nearly enough in the Premier League, so a loan move out into the Championship makes sense.

At Huddersfield, he’s linking up with Corberan again, who will undoubtedly give him the platform to develop.

The midfielder could be excellent alongside Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg, who provide balance to the traits Gotts has.

You’ve got to be excited about Gotts and how far he could go in the game. 2020/21 could be massive for him.

Jacob Potter

This is a smart move by both clubs.

Gotts isn’t going to be getting the regular minutes he needs with Leeds next season, as he looks to further his development in senior football.

Therefore, it makes sense for Leeds to look at loaning him out ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Huddersfield are managed by former Leeds man Carlos Corberan, so you have to trust his judgement with this potential deal, as Gotts is a player that he’ll know well.

The youngster will be eager to prove himself in senior football at the earliest of opportunities, and Huddersfield need players that are hungry to do just that.

If he can hit the ground running with the Terriers and have a strong season in the Championship, then we could well see him challenging for a spot in the Leeds team in future seasons.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Huddersfield Town players are playing now?

1 of 14 Which club is Oliver Norwood playing for now? Reading Sheffield United Brighton Aston Villa

Ned Holmes

I love this move from a Huddersfield perspective.

Carlos Corberan has taken charge at the John Smith’s Stadium and he will want to bring players to the club to match his style.

Gotts played a key part in the success of Corberan’s Leeds U23s, helping them with the National Development League title in 2018/19, and the midfielder looks an exciting prospect.

Signing him on loan from Leeds would allow the new Huddersfield boss to add a trusted player to the centre of his midfield and mean he can impose more of the style he wants on the side.

The 20-year-old is likely to be very hungry and eager to impress but should settle well as he would be staying in Yorkshire and under a familiar figure in Corberan.

I can’t really see many negatives in this one and it’s something that would surely please all parties.