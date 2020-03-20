‘It’s gonna be a long season’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans knew what they were in for from the start

It has been a frustrating season for Bristol Rovers.

Four months into the season, things were looking positive for the Gas and they will surely have had their eyes firmly set on a play-off finish.

Fast forward to March and the South West outfit have slipped into mid-table mediocrity, 14 points adrift of the play-offs but safely above the relegation battle.

In December, Graham Coughlan left the club and was replaced by Ben Garner–Rovers have won just twice since December and injuries to key men have not helped matters.

You’d imagine many fans of the Gas will want this season over sooner rather than later so they can start fresh in 2020/21.

They’ll certainly be hoping to start better than they did in the current campaign.

Rovers traveled to Bloomfield Road on the opening day of the season and were beaten 2-0 by Blackpool.

Both sides had some early chances but the hosts took the lead through a Jay Spearing penalty.

They doubled their lead through striker Armand Gnanduillet and the Gas were unable to avoid slipping to defeat.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the South West club were not in high spirits about what the season had to offer following the result.

Have to say that was god awful, gifted them 2 goals and created 0, can’t get any worse can it? Also Blackpool fans oh dear you should be ashamed, embarrassing😩 — Jon Maddy (@JonMaddy) August 3, 2019

Captain Ollie Clarke misses a golden chance after 5 mins and gifts them a 2nd. It’s gonna be a long season — James♠️ (@JamesUTG) August 3, 2019

Embarrassing bunch of clowns — George Clements (@GeorgeClements0) August 3, 2019

Bloody rubbish — Mark (@marksarg14) August 3, 2019

Shocking performance even worse than last season. Now stuck in bloody car park trying to get home thanks for the wasted day — Paul Rendall (@prendall68) August 3, 2019

Can’t say I’m surprised with that poverty squad, new season same rovers, it’s gunna be a long one https://t.co/IMzEqLJJM7 — Ethan (@ethanrogers99) August 3, 2019

After a shaky start, things would get better for the Gas–particularly during November and December, when they climbed into the play-off places.

However, as fans up and down the EFL know, football is a cruel game and so it proved for the Pirates.

Garner replaced Coughlan in late December and just two wins in 18 games have followed since.

There have been some signs of promise but, just as many Rovers fans called after the opening game defeat, it has been a frustrating year for the Gas.