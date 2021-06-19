‘It’s going to save them a lot of money’ – Noel Whelan reacts as Leeds United edge closer to agreement to sign EFL midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign young Birmingham City forward Amari Miller, according to Football Insider.

Miller has seemingly made a good impression with the Blues’ academy teams, although Birmingham have offered him a new contract ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

But it is believed that the Blues won’t stand in Miller’s way of leaving the club, with Leeds expected to beat Everton in the race to land his signature.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan suggested that the Whites could develop a £30million player in Miller, as opposed to spending that much on a player this summer.

“Leeds are not just looking to the present. They spend a lot of time making sure they get the right players into that development squad.

“Hopefully, in years to come, it’s going to save them a lot of money. Give them two years in that development squad. You’d like to think that, hopefully, they’d be ready for the first team and start pushing the first-teamers.

“Then you think about the first team players that are already there and the ones that we are going to bring in as well throughout the season. They’ll be playing with these quality international players. It makes the first-teamers better in themselves as well.

“You sometimes don’t need to go out and spend £30 million. You can make that by giving these young players that little bit of nurturing and progression they need. At the end of the day it can save you millions if you do it right. Leeds United have had it right up till now.”

Leeds finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League, and will be hoping the can go from strength to strength, as they head towards the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Verdict:

It’s a fair suggestion to make by Whelan.

Leeds won’t want to be throwing round a considerable amount of money at the moment, as they’ve already shown that they can develop the club’s academy players into exciting prospects at a relatively high level.

Marcelo Bielsa has already shown that he’s willing to trust the younger players in his first-team plans at this moment in time, and I could see Miller following in the footsteps of the likes of Jamie Shackleton.

You don’t attract interest from the likes of Leeds or Everton by chance, and so this could turn out to be an excellent bit of business by Bielsa’s side in the long-term, if he can fulfil his potential.