“It’s going to change again” – Paul Heckingbottom delivers cautious Sheffield United message as he discusses promotion race

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom wouldn’t get carried away despite his side opening up a seven-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Blades beat Watford 1-0 at Bramall Lane, with Boro falling to defeat at West Brom, so it was a great day for the Yorkshire side who have more of a cushion as they look to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the game, Heckingbottom wasn’t getting carried away as he urged his players to concentrate on their own performances during the final months of the campaign.

“It’s going to change again. It may be us and Boro but Luton and Millwall won again, and Blackburn. The gap isn’t going to stay the same, the challengers may not. So we have to look after ourselves. Make sure we get the wins and if not, get the points.”

Heckingbottom’s side are back in action next weekend when they take on a Blackburn Rovers side that are currently in the play-offs and in the mix to go up.

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Heckingbottom and it shows that he won’t be letting complacency become an issue during the run-in.

Of course, he will know that today was a huge one in the promotion battle and it’s good for the Blades to get back on track with a hard-fought victory against a decent side.

But, as he says, there is still a lot of football to be played this season and Sheffield United will need to maintain the high standards they’ve set over the campaign to finish the job.

