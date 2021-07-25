‘It’s going to be tough’ – Luke Hatfield issues verdict on West Brom’s chances of signing in-demand midfielder

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield has said it will be difficult for Championship side West Bromwich Albion to sign Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah this summer, in an interview with This is Futbol.

22-year-old Chalobah has been shipped out on loan multiple times since graduating from Chelsea’s youth system, including to French top-tier side Lorient last season where he made 30 appearances in all competitions and played a vital role in keeping them afloat in Ligue 1.

But despite playing this key part, he’s unlikely to receive many first-team opportunities in west London next term with the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount all ahead of him in the pecking order.

22 things all West Brom fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 The Hawthorns has been West Brom’s home ground since which year? 1906 1900 1911 1903

It was previously thought Valerien Ismael’s side were set to sign the 22-year-old on a free transfer with Chelsea also having Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher as options in midfield and the Blues keen to get him off the wage bill.

However, Premier League new boys Brentford and several other teams have entered the race since then, minimising their chances of landing the former Ipswich Town loanee.

And although a deal could still be done, West Brom reporter Luke Hatfield is pessimistic about their chances of landing Chalobah as stated in an interview with This is Futbol.

He said: “It’s going to be tougher for Albion if there is Premier League interest. He’s clearly a player that they like, clearly one that they think will fit in and can do a job for them. But if there’s Premier League interest, it’s going to be tough.

“But if those Premier League teams aren’t guaranteeing him first-team opportunities as much as West Brom are, maybe he thinks development in the Championship might be better for him.

“He’s certainly a player Albion like and will want.”

The Verdict:

Although he stressed how tough it would be for the Baggies to land Chalobah now other sides have firmly entered the race, Hatfield is still right to carry some optimism because a move to West Brom would be a fantastic one for the 22-year-old, if he can play regularly.

The presence of Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt may keep the central midfielder out of the starting lineup, with Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke looking like the two first-choice centre backs, but it could be an easier task for Chalobah to get in the starting lineup in the Championship than in the Premier League.

Brentford have also recently signed Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic and are likely to bring in many more signings before the transfer window closes next month, so West Brom fans who want to see the midfielder at The Hawthorns should retain some hope.

This would be a great signing on a free transfer – and could allow the Baggies to offer more in wages to the 22-year-old because of this.

Keep your eyes peeled for developments on this one.