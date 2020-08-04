‘It’s going to be so close’ – Pressure mounts as Fulham and Brentford get ready to clash: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final this evening as Brentford face off against Fulham at Wembley.

Both teams have enjoyed excellent 2019/20 campaigns and 90 minutes now stands between one of them securing a lucrative spot in the Premier League.

Both teams have no major injury doubts and look to be at full strength so it’s all set to be an enthralling clash between the west London rivals.

So, who is going up tonight then?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

George Harbey

I think Brentford will go up.

The Bees have an abundance of quality in every area of the pitch, but I just think that that big Wembley field will suit their energy, their passing and their skill on the ball.

The movement of the front-three, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbuemo could be key for Brentford tonight, and the vision and guile of Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen could also prove to be massive in their most important game of the campaign.

Fulham, for me, are not the greatest defensively and they conceded two sloppy goals in the play-off semi-finals against Cardiff, and despite Aleksandar Mitrovic set to return to the side from his spell on the sidelines through injury, I think Brentford’s quality will edge this one.

Fulham do have a lot of experience in that team, though, and the likes of Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald have been there and done it before, but Brentford are on fire and will be full of confidence after coming from behind to beat Swansea City.

George Dagless

It’s going to be so close.

You’ve got both sides boasting top attacking talent, great midfields and solid defensive units, I think we’re looking at a game decided by the finest of margins.

For me, it could just be the added level of experience that Fulham have got that wins it on the night.

Many of the squad from the last play-off final are still about whilst in Aleksandar Mitrovic they have the ultimate big-game player.

I’m sure we’ll see Brentford’s key men rise to the occasion this evening, too, but I just feel in the most crucial moments of the match, Fulham will get it right.

I’ll back the Lilywhites after extra time.

Ned Holmes

It looks to me like we’re going to see Brentford win and secure promotion to the Premier League.

They’ve got all the momentum coming off their 3-1 win against Swansea City and I think they’ve got the quality to get the job done at Wembley this evening.

Add to that the fact that they’ve beaten their west London rivals twice already this year and I think you have to have the Bees as heavy favourites.

If Mitrovic is back, I think there is a chance that the Serbian striker could help inspire the Cottagers to victory but you’d imagine they’ll need very strong displays from Rodak, Hector et al. if that is going to happen.

For me, Brentford are going to have too much quality for Fulham and will come away with another 3-1 victory.

Alfie Burns

I’ve backed Fulham from the start, so I’ll stick with them, They’ve been in terrific form post-postponement.

Look, I can’t deny that Brentford are a fantastic side and their front-three are going to give Fulham so many issues, but I just feel experience will pull Scott Parker’s side through.

Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed and Josh Onomah were particularly impressive in the two legs against Cardiff, so if they can have another big evening at Wembley, it should result in another Fulham win.

Add Aleksandar Mitrovic’s reported return, with Anthony Knockaert, Neeskens Kebano and co, there’s firepower to match Brentford too.

It’s going to be close, but Fulham, in my eyes, will just edge it 2-1.