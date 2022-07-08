“It’s going to be really hard to get into the play-offs” – Preston North End fan pundit issues prediction as new season looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End had a fairly good season last year and following the arrival of Ryan Lowe as manager, the club finished the league sat in 13th.

Going into the summer, Lowe made no secret of the fact he was keen to build upon the progress his club had already made and push into the upper half of the table with the play-offs in mind.

His side have done some business so far and brought in some good signings but with the league looking strong, we asked Preston North End’s fan pundit Sam Weeden his early prediction for where he thinks his side will finish in the table next season: “In regards to where I think we’ll finish next season, at the moment I think we’re looking at probably mid-table to be fair.

“I think going into the summer, there was a lot of optimism that we could sneak into that top six but I think the thing worrying me is we haven’t really recruited those robust Championship players Lowe was really keen to get under his wing and into the playing squad.

“A lot of teams like Middlesbrough, Luton, Swansea look really strong then you’ve got the three teams going down so I think it’s going to be really hard to get into the play-offs.

“Hopefully if we can bring in some of the players we’ve been linked to and the calibre of some of the players we’ve been linked to and failed to sign, hopefully we can push into more the upper echelons of the top ten and maybe sneak into the play-offs but if I was being critical about now, I’d say mid-table’s probably a realistic finish for us.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why there was optimism coming into the summer after a solid season last year and the fact Ryan Lowe was about to conduct his first summer transfer window as manager at Preston.

However, despite doing some good business so far, there probably hasn’t been enough that could convince anyone of a higher finish in the league so they could be aiming for a very similar placing to last season.

It’s worth remembering that a lot of teams are getting stronger so whilst they could still progress on their own points total, it may not show a drastic difference in the table.