Carlton Palmer believes it would be a surprise if Leeds United managed to complete the signing of Bobby Decordova-Reid due to the finances required to get a deal done.

Despite enjoying a fantastic season that brought 90 points, the Whites had to settle for a play-off place, and they ultimately suffered Wembley heartbreak as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at Wembley.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Now, Daniel Farke is preparing for another year in the Championship, but first he will have to wheel and deal, with a lot of transfer activity expected in the coming months, as chairman Paraag Marathe admitted that they will need to shift some players on.

Leeds United keeping tabs on Bobby Decordova-Reid

But, it won’t all be about outgoings, as Farke will know that the team needs to improve, and it has been claimed that Leeds will rival Everton for the signature of Decordova-Reid.

The versatile 31-year-old has spent the past five years with Fulham, but his contract at Craven Cottage is expiring this summer, and he has turned down a two-year extension to remain as part of Marco Silva’s plans.

On paper, he would appear to be a great addition for Leeds, as the ex-Bristol City man has proven himself at this level in the past, and he is capable of playing in several different positions. Plus, his experience would be very welcome in a Leeds squad that is young on the whole.

Carlton Palmer expects Premier League appeal to be decisive for Bobby Decordova-Reid

Even though Leeds are a big club with ambitions of bouncing back to the top-flight next season, they do have to watch what they spend.

With Decordova-Reid having also turned down a deal with Fulham, ex-England international Palmer explained to FLW why he feels that this could prove to be a transfer that is out of Leeds’ reach.

“I would have thought that Leeds are going to lose Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto, and perhaps both. But, surely the stumbling block would be the financial terms, as if he can’t agree a contract with Fulham, then it’s going to be difficult to see how he can agree terms with Leeds in a division below.

“It would be difficult to see him going to Leeds, although they might think that because he’s coming on a free they could factor in what they would pay in a transfer fee if they bought somebody else in. So, maybe they may be able to do a deal that way.

“Everton are interested, so the chance to stay in the Premier League would make it more viable for him.”

Leeds United summer plans

Most would agree with Palmer’s comments here, as Decordova-Reid has featured regularly in the Premier League in the past few years, so it’s going to take a big offer to convince him to drop down a division.

However, the interest in the player does give an insight into what Leeds are planning to do this summer - and it should please the fans.

Related Leeds United and Fulham among clubs eyeing Bundesliga star Silas is in high demand with Leeds interested, but he could cost the Whites an eight-figure fee.

As outlined above, they need to add more experience to the squad, whilst they are sure to be in the market for wide men as it would be a real surprise if Summerville and Gnonto stuck around following the failure to go up.

So, Decordova-Reid would be a real coup, but even if they can’t convince him to move to Elland Road, he is the profile of signing that they should be looking to make. Even with a few sales, this will still be a talented Leeds squad, but they will need some shrewd recruits to ensure they can win promotion next season.