“It’s going to be a nervy summer” – Will Burnley man attract transfer attention after impressive individual season? The verdict

Burnley have enjoyed a brilliant season so far and all the credit for that goes to Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets boss has transformed the playing style since arriving at Turf Moor and his influence and knowledge in the transfer market has helped the club bring in some bargains.

One player who certainly falls into that category is Anass Zaroury, who has starred for Burnley this season, scoring seven goals from out wide.

So, will Burnley face a battle to keep hold of Zaroury in the summer? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if there was interest emerging in Zaroury in all honesty.

The winger has been a standout player for Burnley throughout the course of the campaign, making a huge impact in helping their push for promotion to the Premier League, with both his finishing and creative ability.

Given he is still only 22-years-old, that means he could be an asset for interested clubs for a very long time, and the fact that he is capable of producing something from very little is only going to make him an even more appealing target.

As a result, it would be no surprise if teams were to try their luck for the Morocco international.

However, the fact Burnley look as though they will give him the chance to play in the Premier League next season, and signed him to a four-year deal back in the summer, means it doesn’t feel like something they should be too concerned about.

Alfie Burns

He’s going to be on the radar of a few, for sure, but it’s impossible to see anyone biting in this coming summer.

Burnley are heading to the Premier League and Zaroury will be a key part of their squad in the top-flight.

That’s the ideal situation for any suitor, who will continue scouting the winger and seeing how he gets on in the top-flight before making a move.

He’s in good hands with Vincent Kompany and has already made great strides this season at Turf Moor.

If that continues over another 12 months, interest will become more intense. For now, though, it’ll be fairly low-key and likely just the odd inquiry.

Chris Gallagher

It’s going to be a nervy summer for Burnley.

The reality is that Zaroury is a quality player and at 22-years-old he has the potential to get even better and that’s what’s going to make him appeal to potential suitors.

In truth, you would expect him to stay at Burnley for at least one more year in the Premier League but it wouldn’t be a surprise if offers arrived in the summer and if he continues to improve as people expect, he could be on the move within 12-24 months.

For now though, Burnley will be delighted with how the summer signing is playing and the recruitment team, along with Kompany, deserve huge credit for bringing him in at a bargain price.