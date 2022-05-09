“It’s going to attract players” – Derby County fan pundit reacts to latest on Wayne Rooney future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ahead of the final day of the Championship season, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney re-affirmed his commitment to the club.

With Derby’s fate already confirmed after their points deduction and relegation, Rooney said he was “100%” going to be at the club next season, along with his staff.

Rooney also said that whilst there were things that needed dealing with, the players “all want to stay” with the club, too.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his thoughts on Rooney verbally committing his future to the club.

“Rooney saying that he 100% wants to stay at Derby next season is a good thing with everything that’s going to be changing, the transition that’s going to be happening at the club.” Jason told FLW.

“Anything that we can get that’s exactly the same this season for next season is a positive.

“Wayne after shaky start to his managerial career I think has proven without doubt that he’s got the tools to become a good manager.

“One thing obviously that he’s never had at Derby is the opportunity to wheel and deal in a transfer market with a little bit of funds and things like that. He’s always at his hands tied. So really, really looking forward to him getting the opportunity hopefully in the summer and rebuilding Derby County.

“Whilst Wayne Rooney’s in charge, it’s going to attract players which is gonna help the club. The media interest is going to be there, everything about Wayne Rooney being at Derby is going to help the club financially and that is obviously a good thing at the moment in Derby’s position.”

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney committing his future to Derby County is just the stability the football club needs.

It is a massive summer ahead for the Rams and losing the man that has been with them throughout the last 18 months would undoubtedly be a blow.

There are still obstacles to overcome off the field, but hopefully our fan pundit is right that Rooney will have some funds available to bring players in this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he is capable of re-building a Derby squad capable of promotion back to the second-tier.