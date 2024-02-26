Highlights Leeds and Ipswich are setting a fierce pace to challenge Leicester City for the Championship title.

The automatic promotion race is intense, with Leeds winning six straight and Ipswich climbing.

Leicester's back-to-back defeats have opened up the race, with both Leeds and Ipswich just six points behind.

Carlton Palmer believes both Ipswich Town and Leeds United could catch Leicester City in a three-horse race for the Championship title.

The automatic promotion race has been one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years so far, with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high.

The pace being set by Leeds in particular of late has been ferocious, and has dragged Leicester back into the mix following back-to-back defeats for the Foxes, including a 3-1 defeat at Elland Road on Friday.

Having already beaten them during the first half of the campaign, Daniel Farke's side won their ninth consecutive league game, and have won 11 of 12 games in all competitions in 2024, with just a solitary draw against Plymouth in the FA Cup as a blemish on their record.

Leeds had a difficult spell during the festive period and have had to make up ground, meanwhile Ipswich needed to improve in recent weeks, having dropped off the pace through Januaryand the beginning of February.

However, Southampton have lost three of the last four games, allowing Ipswich and Leicester to move five points clear.

Upcoming fixtures could be defining, with Ipswich facing five teams in the bottom half during their next six games, meanwhile Southampton face the likes of Preston, and Sunderland in their coming games.

Leeds came through arguably their hardest remaining game and face four sides threatened byn relegation in their next four fixtures.

There are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs involved. However, Leicester are potentially also in the mix and not out of sight.

Carlton Palmer's automatic promotion verdict

Ex-England international and former Leeds player, Carlton Palmer, is confident his old side will be promoted this season, but has not ruled out both Ipswich and Leeds from catching Leicester.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he provided his verdict on the race for promotion in the second tier and said: "Honestly, if you had asked me this question five games ago - will anyone stop Leicester winning the title - I'd have said absolutely not.

"But Leeds United and Ipswich Town? They're setting such a pace, these two teams. Leeds have six wins on the bounce, and Ipswich four on the bounce, after struggling a bit before that.

"They're on 72 points each, six points behind Leicester and Leicester have lost their last two games to Middlesbrough, and of course, Leeds.

"Like I said, there are six points in it and I envisage Leeds coming on very strong, and I have been very impressed with Daniel Farke.

"It's game on. It's game on now.

"It's possible that one or both could catch Leicester, so it's going to be interesting to see.

"I thought [at the start of the season] Leeds would get promotion, and I still back them to do that.

"Leicester will need to pick up. They've got a massive FA Cup game coming up on Tuesday, but then difficult games after that.

"QPR at home, that you would assume they should be beating, and then Sunderland away and Hull City away who are also looking for a play-off place.

"Difficult games for Leicester coming up and I can see the potential for Leeds or Ipswich. They could be caught."

Related The 12 most exciting EFL Championship youngsters right now (Ranked) FLW look at some of the Championship's top talent aged 21 and under.

The race for promotion in the Championship

Leeds are in a strong position, but Leicester will still fancy their chances of remaining above at least one of the Whites or Ipswich.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

Enzo Maresca's side would have to lose two games, with both Leeds and Ipswich taking advantage of that with two further wins, making it unlikely for both to catch his side, albeit possible, as Palmer states.