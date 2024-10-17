This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Almost a month after the sacking of Erol Bulut, Cardiff City are still yet to make a decision on their new manager after reportedly being underwhelmed by the candidates.

The Bluebirds faithful are getting increasingly frustrated by the board's decision not to have appointed a manager by now.

WalesOnline is reporting that the Cardiff hierarchy are not convinced by the candidates who have put their names forward, and are still yet to come to a conclusion on Bulut's successor.

This has now brought real pressure on the board, with fans beginning to get restless.

Cardiff will have to make a decision quickly, but may risk potential backlash from their supporters.

"It's frustrating" - Cardiff fan expresses annoyance to board over Bulut successor

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit, Jack Price, is not happy with the board's process of finding Bulut's successor and indicates they need to bring in what is seemingly the favourite.

Football League World asked him: 'Cardiff board said to be underwhelmed with the calibre of candidates to replace Bulut right now - Thoughts? Which manager would you be pushing hard to appoint this week and why?'

"For me, the appointment of Steven Schumacher is a real open goal, however it's not one I can see happening at this point.

"I feel like if we wanted to appoint him, then we would've by now. It's frustrating for supporters that they were still nowhere near making a permanent appointment, now coming up to a month since we dismissed Erol Bulut.

"The writing was on the wall that Bulut was going to go before we finally made that call. So we've had ample time to assess the options and come to a decision to bring someone else in, and we still haven't done that.

"It's really poor, it doesn't reflect well on the board. Schumacher would be my number one candidate for a few reasons. He plays attacking football, I think he'd be able to manage the young core that we're trying to develop, the likes of Colwill, Robertson, Tanner, but I don't know if he has the experience to compete with the intensity that comes with the job. I'm not sure about that.

"Many are asking for Slaven Bilic, someone of that mould, but for me Schumacher would be the one. It's common knowledge that he's a target now and everybody knows that he has been considered.

"I really hope to see it come to fruition, but whether I can actually see it happening, I don't know.

Cardiff need to make a decision ASAP but must tread lightly

Schumacher has appeared as the clear front-runner for the managerial role in South Wales, but that possibility is becoming unlikely.

The Cardiff board need to shift into gear to make a decision, with managerial changes on average taking a couple of weeks to decide, but in this instance it has been almost a month of deliberating.

You can understand the carefulness and patience in Cardiff's shoes, making sure they find the right candidate to help them progress, which they so desperately need after continous failures.

Five permanent managers in the space of three years is nowhere near good enough, and you can see why it's taking so long, but they must make a decision.

Cardiff's last five permanent managers as per Transfermarkt Manager End of time in post PPG (points per game) Erol Bulut Sep 22 2024 1.24 Sabri Lamouchi Jun 2 2023 1.11 Mark Hudson Jan 14 2023 1.06 Steve Morison Sep 18 2022 1.24 Mick McCarthy Oct 23 2021 1.39

Schumacher seems to be the fans' choice, but time will tell who the Bluebirds' board decide on in a potentially exciting week for Cardiff supporters.