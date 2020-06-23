‘It’s far from guaranteed’ – A closer look at Nottingham Forest as crunch period looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest were unable to hold onto all three points against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, with Connor Wickham salvaging a late point for the Owls.

The 1-1 draw with Wednesday still leaves Forest sitting fifth in the Championship table, but now only four points clear of seventh.

Wins for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Cardiff City have kept the pressure on Forest and the rest of the top-six, so how do the FLW team assess the Reds’ chances of finishing in the play-off positions?

We discuss…

George Harbey

Forest cannot afford to rest on their laurels yet, as a top-six finish is not yet guaranteed by any means.

We saw so many teams climb up to within only a couple of points of sixth at the weekend after only one win, which shows just how tight the Championship really is this term.

Forest still have some really difficult matches coming up; they face Fulham, Swansea and Bristol City all at home, and still have to travel to Derby and Preston.

Sabri Lamouchi will be urging his side to get back to winning ways this weekend, as they prepare to come up against a struggling Huddersfield Town side at the City Ground.

Sam Rourke

It’s far from guaranteed.

Forest have been able to maintain their spot in the top six for the majority of the season, and they are well placed to cement themselves there come the end of the season.

But, Sabri Lamouchi’s men have some real testing fixtures coming up with Bristol City, Fulham, Derby, Preston and Swansea just some of the sides they have still to play – so the Reds are going to need to ensure they bring their A-game week in, week out.

There is no denying that Forest have an impressive squad that Lamouchi has been able to get the best out of this season, but they must ensure they keep their nerve with several clubs outside the play-offs breathing down their necks.

The likes of Cardiff City, Bristol City and Blackburn will firmly have their eyes on replacing the Reds in the top six.

Ned Holmes

I don’t think anything is guaranteed yet but Forest can still feel confident of their position and play-off hopes.

Lamouchi’s men will want to right Saturday’s result off as a loosener and will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on the weekend.

Anything less than a victory is going to cause some concern, however, particularly with the play-off chasing pack starting to look increasingly dangerous.

Derby, Millwall, Swansea, Blackburn, and Cardiff will all feel that a top six finish is still a possibility and if the gap closes further after the clash with Terriers the pressure is going to be on Forest.

They’ve got some experienced players in their squad and you feel the presence of the likes of Watson and Dawson is going to be huge over the next few weeks.

Jacob Potter

I can’t see them slipping up to be honest.

The Reds have really impressed me this season, and even though they weren’t at their best against Sheffield Wednesday, they still came away with a point to show for their efforts.

They’ve got enough quality in their squad to secure a top-six finish in the Championship, and if the likes of Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban can hit their best run of form from now until the end of the season, then I’d say the Reds will be favourites to win promotion via the play-offs.

There are a number of teams chasing them for a play-off spot at the moment, so it’s vital that Sabri Lamouchi’s side put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities, otherwise they’ll be putting unneeded pressure on themselves heading into the final few matches of the Championship season.