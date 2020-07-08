‘It’s fantastic news’ – West Bromwich Albion reach player agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rayhaan Tulloch has signed a new four-year deal at West Bromwich Albion, the club have recently announced via their official website.

The young forward’s contract at the Hawthorns was set to expire at the end of the season, with the likes of Rangers and Aston Villa being linked with the 19-year-old on a free transfer.

But now, Tulloch has signed a new long-term deal at West Brom, keeping him at the club until 2024, and he will now be hoping to push into the first-team next season.

Tulloch has made three first-team appearances for Albion this season, all three of which coming off the bench in the FA Cup against Charlton, West Ham and Newcastle.

The attacker has caught the eye for the Under-23s, mainly, scoring nine goals in 14 Premier League 2 matches, and chipping in with four assists.

Here, the FLW team discuss this new deal for Tulloch…

Sam Rourke

It’s fantastic news.

Tulloch is one of the club’s most exciting young talents and looks like he’s going to have a very bright future, so it makes complete sense for the Baggies to tie him down.

The versatile attacker was starting to garner interest from several other clubs so it was important West Brom acted swiftly and sealed the deal.

West Brom have seen several young talents leave the Hawthorns over the last few season, and they needed to ensure Tulloch remained a Baggie and they have done.

The youngster will undoubtedly be looking up to the likes of Rekeem Harper, Dara O’Shea and Kyle Edwards at West Brom, who have all come through the ranks and are featuring heavily in Bilic’s first-team.

Alfie Burns

It’s good news for the Baggies, who will have been sweating on the situation surrounding the 19-year-old.

Having lost Nathan Ferguson already this summer, it’s vital that West Brom manage to retain some of their other assets, which they have undoubtedly done in terms of Tulloch.

It’s a shot in the arm that he’s sticking around, but his next step needs to be having a proper crack at the first-team somewhere.

That might not be the Hawthorns if West Brom are promoted, but there needs to be some sort of agreement in place to aid the player’s development.

If that can be done, this works out magnificently for Albion long-term.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

Jacob Potter

This is a real boost for the Baggies.

Tulloch has impressed me this season, and I think he’s going to be an excellent player to keep an eye on in the future.

Scottish giants Rangers have previously been interested in landing his signature, and you don’t attract interest from reputable clubs like that by chance.

He’s still got age on his side, although it wouldn’t surprise me if he was loaned out next season if Slaven Bilic’s side win promotion back into the Premier League.

He’s not going to be a regular starter for the Baggies just yet, and will have to find regular game time elsewhere next season, as Bilic has better options available to him at this moment in time.

Having him sign a new deal is excellent news though