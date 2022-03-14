“It’s fantastic news” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit reacts to big Reds player update emerging this morning

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new contract that has seen him extend his stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2025, with this news being confirmed by the club this morning.

The 24-year-old initially struggled to perform well in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign under Chris Hughton and was the subject of criticism from many supporters after failing to combine effectively with Jack Colback in the middle of the park.

However, he has come a long way under the stewardship of Steve Cooper, occasionally being on the bench but mainly operating as a vital starter for the East Midlands side as a valuable contributor both going forward and defensively.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20 Brennan Johnson Peterborough Burton Derby Nottingham

Scoring seven times in 37 competitive appearances this term, he has been a crucial figure in various competitions, securing an FA Cup winner against Huddersfield Town last week to secure their passage through to the last eight.

He has also been vital in the league, recording late equalisers against Stoke City and Sheffield United to boost their top-six hopes and proving to be a physical presence in the middle of the park.

One supporter who is pleased to see this morning’s news is FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham, who believes this is a good bit of business despite the limitations the midfielder has.

He said: “It’s fantastic news that Ryan Yates has signed a new deal at Forest.

“Before Steve Cooper came in, he was perhaps the unfair target for some of the supporters but Cooper seems to have really enhanced his game.

“Whilst he’s in there as a tough-tackling midfielder, he also really impacts games, he’s a goalscoring threat and he’s really starting to dominate with his performances.

“Really looking forward to seeing how he develops even further under Cooper and become a much better player.

“To this point, he’s a player who I’ve believed has got limitations but having seen the way he’s developed over the past couple of months, I’m really excited to see what the next few years offer.”

The Verdict:

It’s not just his performances at the moment that have earned him a new contract – but also the way in which he responded to criticism earlier in the season.

Cooper may have played a big part in his development – but the 24-year-old also needed to pick himself up after a poor start to the campaign and this is exactly what he has done – deserving to start every game based on his current form.

This is a great bit of future planning by the club as they look to build their way to the Premier League – and though Yates isn’t exactly the most glamorous midfielder in the division – he is certainly an unsung hero as a tough tackler in the middle.

His role allows teammate James Garner to express himself freely in the middle of the park, though the latter isn’t guaranteed to be back at the City Ground next term, another reason why it was wise to tie Yates down.

He can certainly improve further at his age though and it wouldn’t be any surprise if he was to make the step up to the top tier at some point – and he will be hoping he can do that with his current side after regaining his connection with the supporters.