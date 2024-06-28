This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The arrival of Paul Nardi at QPR is exciting for supporters following Asmir Begovic’s departure.

The Frenchman was confirmed as the latest addition to the Hoops’ squad earlier this week, signing as a free agent following the end of his contract with Belgian side Gent.

The 30-year-old will be a replacement in the squad for Begovic, who will depart at the end of the month after just one year at Loftus Road.

Begovic had been the first-choice between the sticks for Martí Cifuentes’ side last season, but will not stay on after the end of his current contract.

Nardi has previously played for the likes of Lorient, Nancy and Monaco earlier in his career, earning experience at a top flight and European level.

Paul Nardi QPR transfer verdict

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir is excited by the arrival of Nardi at the club, and believes he can be an upgrade on the departing Begovic.

He has claimed that the experienced shot-stopper can be a good fit for Cifuentes’ style of play next season

“With Begovic, it was 100 per cent the right decision for him to go,” Moir told Football League World.

“Obviously he wasn’t as bad as some fans make out, but he’s past his best and it’s just not who you want continuing into next season.

“We’ve signed Pail Nardi on a free, he looks very decent.

“Must admit, never heard of him before, but from what I’ve seen of him he does look good.

“He’s 30-years-old, which isn’t old for a goalkeeper, he’s played in the Conference League, so he’s got experience playing in Europe.

“He’s come with some pedigree, and he’s looked really good. I’m interested to see what he can do.

“He’s signed on a free, so we’ve not spent money on him, and I’m confident that the rest of the signings we can get this summer, it’s not guaranteed they’re all going to work out, it’s just the way we’re moving forward is really exciting.

“We’re now looking abroad, at different places, and I think that’s what we’ve been missing over the last few years.

“Hopefully, he can come with experience, but bags of talent as well.

“I wouldn’t have necessarily expected us to sign a younger goalkeeper.

“I think this fella coming in is ideal, and it’s exciting, hopefully he can add something to our squad and he’ll be out new number one.

“From what I’ve read as well, it looks like he can play the system we want to play under Martí, from the back and building up.

“But also, adapting to the Championship, where you’re going to have to change, like we saw last season, with the team, so really excited for this signing.”

Asmir Begovic’s time at QPR

Asmir Begovic - QPR league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 45 57 (13)

QPR signed Begovic last summer as a free agent when Gareth Ainsworth was still in charge of the first team squad.

The Bosnian played in all but one of the team’s league games, as they survived against relegation with an 18th place finish in the table.

The 37-year-old brought Premier League experience to the London club, but conceded 57 goals from 45 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Cifuentes will be hoping that arrivals such as Nardi can help push QPR forward, with the Spaniard’s sights set on a top half finish next year.

Nardi signing is a promising move by QPR

QPR had a difficult season last year, but Cifuentes’ impact as manager has given reason for optimism going into the new campaign.

Arrivals like Nardi only add to that optimism, as he looks like a very smart signing in so many ways.

Not only will be he a better stylistic fit for the Hoops, but the manner of his arrival is also quite promising.

QPR have acted quickly to Begovic’s departure, so Nardi will be in place for the start of pre-season, and signing him as a free agent makes him quite an affordable addition to the squad.