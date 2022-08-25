“It’s exactly what Burnley need” – Clarets join race to secure Aston Villa transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have joined the race to sign Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer this summer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Clarets have made the forward their top target in attack this summer.

In trying to secure the 20-year-old for the campaign, Vincent Kompany’s side join the likes of Watford in pursuit of a loan agreement for the Villa man.

With the Burnley news in mind, here, three of our FLW writers offer their thoughts on Archer potentially moving to Turf Moor temporarily.

Alfie Burns

You can see that it’s exactly what Burnley need.

I’ve been impressed by Kompany’s side in most aspects this season, but they are going to have to be more ruthless to challenge the top-two.

It’s the big thing that needs addressing in the final week of the transfer window.

Someone like Archer would be perfect.

During his loan at Preston he scored seven times, in a side that don’t dominate and look to create like Burnley do. In a top side, he’d double those numbers.

He’s got that bit of pace, too, which will be crucial in stretching the space Burnley create when the dominate the ball.

It’s maybe a bit far to say it’s the perfect signing, but it’s not far off.

Billy Mulley

This would be an excellent signing for Burnley, however, I do think they are running the risk of adding too many players at this rate.

Of course, it was a massive job of rebuilding at Burnley this summer but they need to ensure that they do not over-complicate things for themselves.

That being said, Archer would be a terrific addition for pretty much every Championship club, given what he has shown in the division already, and how high the potential is.

Possessing lots of pace and athleticism, Archer is a willing runner in behind, whilst he is also effective when dropping deeper on occasions to link the play.

I think Archer would thrive wherever the next destination is but I think he will be better suited to a club who do not see as much possession as the Clarets.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

For all of their possession, Burnley have lacked a clear cutting edge so far in the Championship this season.

Whilst Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez appear good options on paper at this level, the Clarets have been missing something under Vincent Kompany so far.

Cameron Archer could be the answer to that.

The Villa forward was excellent on loan at Preston last season scoring seven goals in 20 Championship appearances and if he could find that sort of form at Turf Moor, Burnley would surely fly up the table.

With Villa unsure on what to do with the 20-year-old and other clubs interested, this could be one that goes down to the wire, but what a signing it would be if they could pull it off.