‘It’s evident he has ability’ – Bristol City monitoring Championship man: The verdict

Bristol City are monitoring the situation of Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard, as per the Telegraph.

Pritchard’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether a new deal is offered or not.

The 27-year-old has failed to score for Huddersfield in the last two years, and has made only five league starts under Carlos Corberan this term.

According to the Telegraph, Bristol City, Birmingham, QPR and Derby are among those keeping tabs on Pritchard’s situation.

Ben Wignall

I’m not really sure that Pritchard has done anything of note in the last few years to be considered as a really good signing for a play off-chasing team.

Just one goal contribution in 29 Championship appearances since August 2019 is pretty poor, and when you factor in how highly-rated Pritchard was just a few years ago then you have to wonder what on earth has gone on at Huddersfield.

He may just need a fresh start somewhere to find his feet again, and it’s likely not going to take much of a fee to prize him away from West Yorkshire.

With how well Jamie Paterson and Andreas Wiemann did for City earlier in the season before both were struck down by injury, there’s every chance Pritchard could come in and set the Championship alight again like he did for Norwich five years ago, but he would more suit a lower-end second tier team that he would be guaranteed regular game-time at.

Chris Thorpe

I think so yes – he just needs a fresh start after what has been a subpar season for him.

A change of scenery would help Pritchard to refind the ability he showed during his time at both Norwich and Brentford and at the age of 27, he still has his best years ahead of him.

He would add some extra creativity to the Bristol City ranks and for that reason I would say he is needed.

Whether he plays centrally or wide, Pritchard can be one of the league’s most influential attackers on his day, he just needs to bounce back from his fitness issues that have plagued him at Huddersfield this term.

George Dagless

He could be.

Bristol City have been hit by a fair few injury problems this season and so it makes sense that they are looking to add where they can this month.

Pritchard is a decent player at this level that has experienced plenty of EFL football with the likes of Huddersfield and Norwich City.

It’s evident he has ability and something to offer and will be eager to prove a point after seeing game time at Huddersfield gradually dry up as the season has gone on under Carlos Corberan.