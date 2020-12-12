‘It’s embarrassing’, ‘Time for a change’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure in Swansea loss

Many Cardiff City supporters have blamed Neil Harris for their South Wales derby defeat against Swansea City this afternoon.

The Bluebirds came into the game on the back of four consecutive Championship victories, but Harris’ side were second best throughout, registering just two shots on target during the 90 minutes.

Despite naming the same side that produced those four straight wins, it was a very disjointed performance from Cardiff, who always appeared to be facing an uphill battle from the moment Jamal Lowe put Swansea ahead inside the opening ten minutes.

And Cardiff’s chances of taking something from the game decreased significantly on 67 minutes when midfielder Joe Ralls was dismissed following his second yellow card of the afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to make their numerical advantage count as Lowe produced a classy run and finish to secure Swansea’s first victory on Bluebirds soil for more than 10 years.

Cardiff fans were left angry by the result and performance, and took to Twitter to put the blame on the doorstep of their manager – with some even calling for Harris to be sacked.

Check some of the best reactions below:

Harris out and he can take 5-6 players with him no problem — Rich H (@RJH87_) December 12, 2020

Harris out, Bennett don’t renew your contract. Smithies drop yourself — OSh4rpy (@JofSharpy) December 12, 2020

Get Harris out of our club. It’s embarrassing. Wilson touched it more with his head than his feet. We just hoof it all the time, no tactics. We’ve been extremely lucky the last two games. No channel play, wing play, no overlaps, just get it and hoof. Harris out! — John (@Jonno2601) December 12, 2020

Can Harris please tell us what his game plan his because I still haven't worked it out — Conershop (@milan_patel21) December 12, 2020

Gutless performance from the players and Harris is tactically inept — Adam Brown (@grounderlust1) December 12, 2020

Going backwards under Harris! Time for a change👍🏼 — Rhun (@Rhun_Johnson) December 12, 2020

Shocking. Harris out — Robert Reid (@RobertReid64) December 12, 2020

Harris out — Iestyn Howells (@iestynh04) December 12, 2020

Harris out — . (@ben_fuge) December 12, 2020

Disgraceful. — Alex Wallace (@AlexW1802) December 12, 2020