Cardiff City

‘It’s embarrassing’, ‘Time for a change’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure in Swansea loss

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Cardiff City supporters have blamed Neil Harris for their South Wales derby defeat against Swansea City this afternoon.

The Bluebirds came into the game on the back of four consecutive Championship victories, but Harris’ side were second best throughout, registering just two shots on target during the 90 minutes.

Despite naming the same side that produced those four straight wins, it was a very disjointed performance from Cardiff, who always appeared to be facing an uphill battle from the moment Jamal Lowe put Swansea ahead inside the opening ten minutes.

And Cardiff’s chances of taking something from the game decreased significantly on 67 minutes when midfielder Joe Ralls was dismissed following his second yellow card of the afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to make their numerical advantage count as Lowe produced a classy run and finish to secure Swansea’s first victory on Bluebirds soil for more than 10 years.

Cardiff fans were left angry by the result and performance, and took to Twitter to put the blame on the doorstep of their manager – with some even calling for Harris to be sacked.

Check some of the best reactions below:


