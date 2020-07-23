‘It’s embarrassing’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Jude Bellingham gesture

Jude Bellingham has now played his final game for Birmingham City before jetting off to join up with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after the 17-year-old completed his move to the one-time European Champions earlier this week.

The youngster has been one of the revelations of this Championship season after making the step up to first team level via the club’s academy system, thus endearing himself as a fan favourite to the St. Andrew’s faithful.

As part of Bellingham’s departure to Germany, the Blues have taken the decision to retire the midfielder’s number 22 shirt as a way of “remembering one of our own and to inspire others” to follow in the teenager’s footsteps.

Here, we take a look at how the somewhat unusual gesture was received by the Birmingham City faithful via Twitter, with many letting their thoughts be known on social media earlier today:

Good grief. — Matthew Rhodes (@mattlockrhodes) July 23, 2020

Really nice lad, will have a great career without blues. One year in the senior team, 4 goals and finishing 1 point above relegation… you dont retire a shirt. Embarassing! #BCFC — Tom (@_Tom1875) July 23, 2020

Absolutely embarrassing. We’ve just sold our best young talent of a generation because we’re a million miles away from being able to provide a career path for him and it’s celebrated like we’ve just won the sodding league. Our club is a joke with these owners. — Will Viles (@willviles) July 23, 2020

He’s played a few games, won nothing with the club and has now jumped ship at the first sign of a big pay day. Absolutely embarrassing to retire his shirt number! — Micheal Maykin (@MIkeyboy_1985) July 23, 2020

Breaking news: As of the start of the 2020/21season in honour of our long serving club legend we will be known as Bellingham City — Ryan Faulkner (@ryanleeds87) July 23, 2020

Love him, think he’ll be incredible, appreciate it’s a nice gesture but don’t retire the number. It’s embarrassing. — James (@jamestortise) July 23, 2020

Christ, that is small time. — Andy Lingard (@AndyBCFC) July 23, 2020

Great Kid, but he played in the first team for a year …. Daft as usual — Lee Karim (@mirak_eel) July 23, 2020

I’ll miss Bellingham of course, but this is ridiculous on so many levels. — Andy Mitchell (@wacomup) July 23, 2020