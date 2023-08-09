Highlights Charlton Athletic enjoyed a strong start to the season with a 1-0 victory against Leyton Orient, with George Dobson scoring the winning goal.

Panutche Camara, a standout summer signing for Charlton, made an encouraging debut as a second-half substitute and showed potential to be a key player.

Charlton's summer recruitment has brought optimism to the club, and despite some doubts over manager Dean Holden, expectations are increasing for a successful campaign.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic enjoyed a strong start to the new League One season as they beat newly-promoted Leyton Orient 1-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

Alfie May almost gave the Addicks the lead early on, but his shot was kept out by Sol Brynn, while Theo Archibald was denied by Ashley Maynard-Brewer at the other end.

The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half time when Corey Blackett-Taylor set up captain George Dobson, who fired home.

Tom James saw his effort deflect over the crossbar for the visitors after the break, but the second half was largely controlled by Charlton, with Tyreece Campbell and May going close before Panutche Camara missed a sitter in stoppage time.

Despite failing to find the elusive second goal, Dean Holden's side held on for all three points to begin their campaign with a victory.

Optimism is high in south-east London this season after an impressive summer of recruitment, with May, Camara, Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Tayo Edun and Terry Taylor all arriving, while SE7 Partners have completed their takeover of the club, bringing Thomas Sandgaard's reign to an end.

How did Panutche Camara perform for Charlton Athletic against Leyton Orient?

Midfielder Camara was one of the Addicks' standout signings this summer as he joined on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

Camara endured an injury-disrupted year following his move to Portman Road last summer, making just four appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys last season, but he has proven to be an excellent performer in League One previously during his time at Plymouth Argyle.

Charlton reportedly fought off competition from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and fellow third tier promotion hopefuls Peterborough United to land Camara's signature.

FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming was encouraged by Camara's debut as a second-half substitute against the O's on Saturday, but believes the club must be careful about rushing him into the starting line-up after his injury struggles last season.

"I thought Panutche looked great coming off the bench," Ben said.

"It's easy to see why he was a great player a couple of seasons ago when he stayed fit, he's got that body type where when he has the ball, it just sticks to him and you can easily see that he'll be a great player in terms of getting the ball up the pitch, moving it through the thirds, using his dribbling, his strength, his side and his range of passing.

"I think it was a positive little cameo from him.

"I wouldn't be too concerned about not starting him, I don't think we need to chuck him straight in, obviously he didn't have a proper pre-season and he had a massively disrupted season with injury last year.

"I'm quite fine with us nursing him back to full fitness and bringing him off the bench a couple of times, Karoy Anderson played alright, we've got Scott Fraser, Conor McGrandles and Terry Taylor, so I don't think there's a need to throw him in straight away.

"When he's up 100% fitness, judging by what we've seen and what other fans have said, he probably is going to be one of our starting three midfielders.

"But I don't think there needs to be any rush, he's clearly had injury problems in the past and the last thing you want is a really promising loan signing to spend six months on the treatment table like he did last year, so no rush to get him in, but certainly exciting when he does eventually get to start."

What next for Charlton Athletic?

The Addicks take on League Two side Newport County in the Carabao Cup at Rodney Parade on Tuesday night before making the tough trip to face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

It was a solid start to the season for Holden's side in what could have been a tricky game against newly-promoted Orient and the victory will further increase expectations at The Valley.

Charlton looked well-equipped for a promotion push after their summer recruitment, with the new additions complementing the club's exciting young players such as Maynard-Brewer, Campbell, Anderson, Lucas Ness, Miles Leaburn and Nathan Asiimwe.

There are still some question marks over whether Holden is the right man to lead the Addicks to promotion, but it certainly looks set to be a much-improved campaign for the club in the year ahead.