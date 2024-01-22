Highlights Ian Foster earns first league win as Plymouth Argyle manager as they come from behind to beat Cardiff City 3-1.

Debutant Alfie Devine impresses in the match, suggesting he could be a viable replacement for Finn Azaz.

Argyle face challenges with the departure of key players but Foster's connections and signings like Devine provide hope for survival.

Ian Foster earned a first league win as Plymouth Argyle manager on Saturday afternoon.

His team came from behind at Home Park against Cardiff City to win 3-1 with Scotsman Ryan Hardie scoring two of the goals.

Another standout performer was debutant Alife Devine, who recently signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and his performance hinted that Plymouth Argyle may have a viable Finn Azaz replacement on their hands already.

The importance of replacing Finn Azaz

Azaz was essential in the success that Plymouth enjoyed under Steven Schumacher.

Aston Villa recalling the Irishman to sell him on to Middlesbrough was a major blow for the Devonshire club who were simply unable to compete financially with Michael Carrick’s side.

Azaz relished the challenge of the jump up to the Championship in his second loan spell at Home Park, scoring seven goals and assisting a further five in the first half of the season.

Finn Azaz Plymouth Argyle statistics, as per Transfermarkt Season 2022/23 2023/24 Division League One Championship Appearances 34 26 Goals 8 7 Assists 9 5 Minutes 2,078 1,769

Middlesbrough’s marquee signing made his debut in a win away at Millwall and then played in front of the home fans at the Riverside for the first time on the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Argyle meanwhile are left with a gaping hole in that area between midfield and attack and so new manager Foster has had to use his connections with the England youth teams.

He has done so to great effect, Alfie Devine being the latest Argyle signing to have previously worked with Foster, and he is also the second player to be loaned in from Tottenham Hotspur after young centre-back Ashley Phillips.

Early signs from Alfie Devine

It came as something of a surprise to see Foster name four of the winter arrivals in the starting XI for the clash with Erol Bulut’s Cardiff.

It was the Welsh side who took the lead courtesy of Perry Ng, only for the superb duo of Morgan Whittaker and Hardie to work their magic and flip the game on its head.

Hardie equalized for Argyle after half an hour and it was the aforementioned Devine who provided the assist.

The former Port Vale loanee took to playing in green and white like a duck to water, putting on a very mature display despite being just 19.

Devine had two shots in the game, one of which was on target, chipped in with the assist, and also created three chances for Argyle (Fotmob).

The teenager boasted some other impressive numbers too, including 44 touches, three passes into the final third and 2/2 aerial duels won.

Losing Azaz along with Stoke City-bound Luke Cundle and the other loanees was not what Argyle would have hoped for midway through their first season back in the Championship for over a decade.

The challenge facing them already looked tough, given the size of some of the other clubs in the division and the departure of Schumacher, but the Pilgrims are in the second tier on merit.

Argyle are a club known for shrewd business though with Phillips for example earning a lot of praise for his early performances.

Former Leeds United man Adam Forshaw grew into the game against the Bluebirds and Devine notched a first-goal contribution in an Argyle shirt too.

It is still very early on, with this being the Spurs’ youngster’s first game for the club, but Plymouth Argyle might have found their Azaz, which looks to be a massive boost for their survival hopes.