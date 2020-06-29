‘It’s done and dusted’ – Reassessing Leeds United’s position in the promotion race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There was a statement victory for Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday as they beat Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road to move back to the top of the table.

Leeds had lost in Cardiff six days earlier, but moved past Fulham with ease at Elland Road thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side now have a three-point cushion at the top of the Championship table, with eight points separating them and third-placed Brentford.

Mathematically, another 14 points could wrap up promotion for the Whites and secure a Premier League return for the first time since 2004.

Here, our writers discuss whether they can see Leeds falling apart from this point…

George Dagless

I doubt that very much.

The weekend showed what we’ve seen all season in the majority – that Leeds are a class above the sides in the play-off places.

Time and again those in the chasing pack have had opportunities to really put the pressure on the Whites – and West Brom – and time and again we’ve seen them fall short.

It was a big win for Leeds but you never really expected Fulham to lay a glove – they’ve just not been at the level needed to get into the top two this year consistently enough.

West Brom might offer them a chance with the way they’re going, but Leeds will be emboldened by that win and I can’t see them dropping away now.

Sam Rourke

It’s done and dusted.

Leeds looked imperious against Fulham on Saturday and put in the kind of performance that looked worthy of champions.

Bielsa’s men are now eight points clear of Brentford in third, and it would take a dramatic collapse between now and the end of the season for Leeds to miss out on automatic promotion.

The Whites also have a relatively favourable run-in with them coming up against a few of the Championship’s strugglers in Luton, Stoke and Barnsley, and with a few more wins, Leeds can cement their promotion status.

In an odd way, I think the lack of crowds at Elland Road is a positive in some way during this run-in, as we have seen several times before that when nervousness creeps in within the home-crowd, it can affect performances on the pitch.

I’d be shocked if Leeds don’t do it, ultimately they deserve it with them being the best team in the second tier this season, in my eyes.

George Harbey

I personally can’t see Leeds slipping out of the automatic promotion places now, not after the weekend win over Fulham.

As has been the case for Leeds in recent seasons, one defeat and the world is against them it seems, with plenty of fans accusing them of bottling it and stacking the odds of promotion against Leeds’ favour.

But on Saturday, they produced a very calm, comfortable and professional performance to ease past a very experienced Fulham side, and didn’t really look like they got out of second gear.

They needed that win, and if they defeat Luton in midweek, then you’d back them to go and get the job done.

There are only seven matches remaining this term, and Leeds hold an excellent chance of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League. I just cannot see them losing that lead at this stage of the season.